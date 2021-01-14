I used to travel at least once a month, but the pandemic made me realize I haven't taken a real vacation in years

Sophie-Claire Hoeller
sophie mexico
I wish I had stayed in Mexico longer. Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

  • I used to take "micro-trips" — or short-term getaways — instead of real vacations.

  • Now, I realize these mini trips weren't worth it. Post-pandemic, I'm planning fewer, longer trips.

  • Traveling this way will be better for my mental health, wallet, and the environment.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Between work, weddings, and personal travel, I had a minimum of 15 trips planned for 2020.

I managed four before the coronavirus hit, narrowly escaping Europe the day before President Trump put a halt on travelers to the US from certain European countries. That was March 13, and the last time I set foot on a plane.

I got on my first transatlantic flight at the tender age of four weeks, and with family strewn across Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the UK, and the US, flying has always been second nature to me.

In the past, I thought nothing of going to Oktoberfest in Munich for a long weekend, visiting a friend in Florida for one night, or flying to Cabo for three days (with a stop in Mexico City, no less).

Maximizing trips by minimizing time away, and thus vacation days spent, was something I prided myself on.

'Micro trips' or 'micro-cations' were on the rise pre-pandemic

Iceland sophie
I spent a single night in Iceland. Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Read more: Millennials are taking multiple 'micro-cations' instead of long trips, and it says a lot about their work-life balance priorities

Usually defined as less than four nights, micro trips were becoming increasingly common, with people flying to far-flung locales for short amounts of time because fares were cheap and the sharing economy, like Airbnb, was booming.

It also allowed travelers, especially workaholic millennials, to prioritize their jobs while fitting in more destinations annually.

The limited vacation policy in the US - coupled with the rise of Instagram-trendy destinations in recent years - might have something to do with this trend. The Department of Labor doesn't provide a legal minimum for paid annual leave, leaving it up to individual employers and making the US the only wealthy nation that doesn't guarantee time off.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2019, around a third of workers in the US received 10 to 14 days of paid vacation after a year of employment - far less than what workers in many other countries get. New Zealanders, for example, get four weeks of paid annual leave after a year of employment, and in Spain, 30 days of vacation a year is the bare minimum.

Business Insider's Allana Akhtar reported that Americans average 10 vacation days a year, of which they spend 3.5 (35%) on other peoples' weddings, birthdays, and baby showers - and they're not happy about it. A survey of 1,000 Americans found that 80% of respondents said they'd rather spend their days off on themselves.

Read more: Your friends don't like using their vacation days to celebrate your wedding

According to an Allianz Global Assistance Vacation Confidence Index in 2019, 57% of Americans did not take a vacation longer than four nights in 2018. Further, the study found that the longest trips 21% of millenials had been on that year were three to four nights; 12% said they didn't take any trips longer than one or two nights. Most reasoned that it was easier to take time off for shorter trips.

Short trips aren't relaxing, and they're bad for the environment and your wallet

brazil sophie.JPG
The last time I truly unplugged was on my two-week honeymoon in 2018. Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Looking back at some of my flight receipts, I would, on average, spend a minimum of $350 for a weekend round-trip flight somewhere nearby, such as Miami or Savannah. Sometimes, these flights would cost almost $500 - and that was only for a two or three-night trip. And that's not including hotels or Airbnbs and food.

Now, I think it makes more sense to spend $1,000 to go somewhere farther away and spend a full week or two there - as I did for my honeymoon in Rio de Janeiro - rather than take two or three unsatisfyingly short trips for the same cost. With more time, you can also avoid flying on Fridays and Sundays, which are generally more expensive days to fly.

Of course, this depends on your personal preference, but going forward I'd personally rather save up for big vacations than spend nontrivial amounts of money on short trips that don't leave me feeling recharged.

Often, I would come back from mini getaways more exhausted than before. I realize now that I've gone years without a proper vacation that let me unwind and recharge, frequently choosing to work remotely from destinations, rather than take more precious days off.

A 2015 study of 54 vacationers by the University of Tampere in Finland found that eight days is the ideal vacation length to maximize happiness and relaxation.

"It could be that eight days is the ideal to fully gain the benefits of a holiday," Jessica de Bloom, an organizational psychologist and one of the study's researchers, told The Wall Street Journal.

Taking fewer longer trips wouldn't just be good for my mental health; it would also reduce my carbon footprint.

The New York Times writes that flying less often is "the most effective way to reduce your carbon footprint," adding that if everyone did this, airline companies would burn less jet fuel overall - which could have an enormously positive impact on the environment.

The BBC cited data from the Global Carbon Project in September that found the dip in flights during the pandemic had reduced CO2 emissions from aviation by up to 60% at its peak.

Read more: Before-and-after photos show the dramatic effect lockdowns had on pollution around the world in 2020

Post-pandemic, I'm planning more meaningful travel

sophie travel 2
Rio de Janeiro was on my bucket list, and I saved it for my honeymoon. Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

For me, the pandemic has put into perspective what a privilege traveling truly is, and shown me that fewer, longer trips will ultimately be better for my mental health, my wallet, and the planet.

Going forward, I want to make every trip count and dig into that bucket list that's fallen to the wayside for weddings and quick visits to family and friends.

Forget a long weekend in Mexico - when it's safe again, I'm finally going to the Maldives.

Read more: Cheaper flights and flexible cancellation fees might be here for a while. Here's what air travel may look after the pandemic.

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Here are some of the noteworthy people identified and arrested for storming the Capitol

    Some of the dozens of arrests tied to last Wednesday's attempted insurrection at the Capitol carried out by militant supporters of President Trump.

  • Lawmakers who reportedly criticised Capitol metal detectors voted for them to stop school gun violence

    Several Republicans seen not complying with the new safety check, reports said

  • Prosecutor: Capitol rioter aimed 'to take hostages'

    A retired Air Force officer who was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol last week carried plastic zip-tie handcuffs because he intended “to take hostages,” a prosecutor said in a Texas court on Thursday. The prosecutor had argued that Brock should be detained, but Magistrate Judge Jeffrey L. Cureton said he would release Brock to home confinement. Cureton ordered Brock to surrender any firearms and said he could have only limited internet access as conditions of that release.

  • Joint Chiefs pointedly remind military personnel Biden will be president, 'sedition and insurrection' are illegal

    In an extraordinary letter Tuesday, all eight of the top U.S. military officers told U.S. service members that last week's deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol was an illegal "direct assault" on not just Congress but also America's constitutional order, and "the rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition, and insurrection."The letter from the Joint Chiefs of Staff followed Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy's approval of 15,000 National Guardsmen, some armed with lethal weapons, to help secure the Capitol amid credible threats of violence from armed militia groups leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next Tuesday. Biden, the four-star generals reminded U.S. forces in their letter, "will be inaugurated and will become our 46th commander in chief."> The Joint Chiefs of Staff have sent this letter to the U.S. military about the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the forthcoming transition of power to President-elect Biden as "our 46th Commander in Chief." pic.twitter.com/IzlYmAygfe> > — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) January 12, 2021"As service members, we must embody the values and ideals of the nation," the Joint Chiefs said. "We support and defend the Constitution. Any act to disrupt the constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values, and oath; it is against the law."Some retired military officers participated in Wednesday's insurrection, and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) asked the Pentagon on Monday to cooperate with the FBI and Capitol Police to determine the extent of participation in the "seditious conspiracy" by current and former service members. Another veteran, Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), said Sunday that McCarthy should screen any military personnel involved in inauguration security to make sure none are "sympathetic to domestic terrorists."More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Taliban chief tells officials to take only one wife because big weddings and dowries are depleting funds

    The head of the Afghan Taliban has ordered officials in the movement to take only one wife because extravagant weddings and bridal payments are depleting funds and leading to accusations of embezzlement. The edict from Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada was also an attempt to quash bad publicity that Taliban leaders were having profligate weddings. “We instruct officials of the Islamic Emirate, in accordance with Islamic Sharia [Islamic jurisprudence], to avoid second, third, and fourth marriage if there is no need,” he said in a written message earlier this month, Voice of America reported. Taliban officials have been instructed to share the order with their subordinates after complaints about the scale of spending on weddings. Afghans face huge social pressure to spend lavishly on their nuptials, while the groom must also often pay a hefty sum to the bride's family. Wives are sometimes kept in separate houses, meaning a groom must fund several households. “Up-to two million Afghanis (nearly £19,000) are paid for dowry in some parts of Afghanistan and the Taliban officials would seek this money for their second marriage,” one source told the broadcaster. The movement has also sometimes faced internal tensions as frontline fighters resent the movement's leadership appearing to lead the high life in Pakistan or Doha. “Families of several officials of the Islamic Emirate do not have a lot of money. Therefore, more marriages could affect their prestige, trustworthiness, and personality,” the message said. The message urged the movement to “protect yourself against accusation and disgrace,” adding that “transparency” and “gaining trust” were essential for their struggle. Abstaining from multiple marriages would protect the Taliban from “accusations of bribery, misappropriation, or embezzlement” and save them from seeking illicit sources of wealth. Akhundzada told followers that the orders were based on Islamic injunctions and have the support of religious scholars. Islam allows men to have up to four wives as long as they are treated equally, though the practice is frowned upon and uncommon in many Muslim societies. The message said there were exemptions to the new rule for officials who had a “legitimate need” or who used their own funds for weddings.

  • 5th member of Congress contracts COVID in post-riot surge

    A fifth member of Congress has tested positive for COVID-19 following last week’s lockdown at the Capitol — a surge of cases that had been predicted as a result of the Jan. 6 occupation.

  • Trump supporter dead in suspected suicide days after being arrested at Capitol riot

    An Atlanta medical examiner has confirmed the death, which followed the man’s arrest last week

  • House members who evade new metal detectors will be fined $5,000 and up, Pelosi says

    The Capitol Police enacted new security measures after an armed mob marauded through the Capitol last week, including setting up magnetometers outside the House chamber to ensure that no lawmakers, staff, or visitors smuggle in firearms or incendiary devices, in violation of Capitol rules. A Capitol Police officer was among the five people who died in the siege. Several House Republicans have flouted the security meaures, walking around the metal detectors or ignoring Capitol Police after setting them off.Sadly, "many House Republicans have disrespected our [Capitol Police] heroes by verbally abusing them and refusing to adhere to basic precautions," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Wednesday night, and those magnetometer scofflaws will pay, literally.> JUST IN: Pelosi unveils plan to fine members who evade metal detectors outside House chamber. $5,000 for a first offense. $10,000 for a second. pic.twitter.com/T1AUx91L4a> > — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 14, 2021Pelosi will introduce the rule change on Jan. 21. If approved, as expected, first-time offenders will be charged $5,000, the fine rising to $10,000 for a second offense. Pelosi imposed fines earlier this week for anyone who refused to wear a face mask on the the House floor. Violators of either rule will have the fines deducted directly from their salaries.More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • AOC feared ‘White Supremacist members of Congress’ would turn her over to Trump rioters during siege

    As the fallout continues following last Wednesday’s Capitol insurrection, Democratic New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to her social media this week to share the terror she experienced that day – at times fearing her own congressional colleagues would turn her over to the angry mob to be killed. Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”?

  • Democrats in Georgia ‘outworked, out-strategized and obviously outperformed’ GOP in Senate runoffs, Kemp’s deputy admits

    On the same day that rioters supporting President Trump stormed and vandalized the U.S. Capitol, history was also made in Georgia, where Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, the two Democrats on the Georgia Senate runoff ballot, defeated the Republican incumbents. One week after Democrats pulled off their improbable feat, Georgians reflected on the impact of the historic win.

  • Asian American Police Officer From Texas Will Likely Face Charges for Rioting in the Capitol

    What happened: The officer attended the riots in Washington D.C. and is accused of "penetrating" the Capitol, Click2Houston reports. During a press conference on Wednesday, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo discussed the officer in question. According to the New York Post, the officer — who was not named publicly by Acevedo — was placed on administrative leave.

  • Secret Service reportedly had to use Obama's bathroom after being barred from Ivanka Trump's

    Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have spent the past few years living in a six bedroom, 6.5 bathroom rented home in Washington, D.C.'s exclusive Kalorama neighborhood. The family could count high-profile officials and even one former president among their neighbors — as well as their own Secret Service detail, who had to rent a nearby apartment to use the bathroom because they weren't allowed inside the Kushner-Trump home, neighbors and law enforcement sources tell The Washington Post.It's not unusual for Secret Service agents to stay out of the typically expansive homes they're guarding, instead using a garage or auxiliary building as their home base, the Post notes. But Kushner and Trump took that to an extreme, forcing the Secret Service to install a porta-potty outside their home just so they had somewhere to relieve themselves, sources said. The unsightly outdoor bathroom was taken down after neighbors complained.That's when the Kushner-Trump detail started using a bathroom in the Obama family's nearby garage. But they were kicked out when "a Secret Service supervisor from the Trump-Kushner detail left an unpleasant mess in the Obama bathroom," the Post notes. Agents then headed to to Vice President Mike Pence's home a mile away to use the toilet or, when time was short, counted on nearby restaurants and even knocked on neighbors' doors. One of those neighbors eventually ended up renting a $3,000/month basement studio to the agents, making $144,000 in taxpayer money by the time the lease expires this September.A White House spokesperson denied Trump and Kushner barred Secret Service from their home, saying it was the force's choice not to come inside — something one law enforcement officer disputed. Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Capitol rioter pictured with Pelosi lectern promises not to return to DC as lawyer says only a ‘magician’ could get him off

    His lawyer said he has been receiving death threats and would like to ‘like to just get home to his family’

  • Philippines' Duterte says presidency no job for a woman

    Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday declared that the presidency was no job for a woman because of their emotional differences to men, and dismissed speculation that his daughter would succeed him next year. The Philippines has had two women presidents, Gloria Macapagal Arroyo from 2001 to 2010 and Corazon Aquino from 1986 to 1992.

  • S.Korea court upholds jail for ex-president Park

    South Korea's Supreme Court upheld a 20-year jail sentence on Thursday for former President Park Geun-hye. This brings an end to a legal process that began in 2017 when Park was removed from office and arrested on corruption charges. She was found guilty of colluding with a confidante to receive tens of billions of won from major conglomerates for her family and to fund non-profits she owned. Her case has been tried in several courts over several years, but the Supreme Court's decision exhausted her legal avenues. Park has denied wrongdoing and with her legal process over, her supporters are calling for a presidential pardon. Park is the daughter of a military dictator and was elected in 2013 as the first woman to be President of South Korea. South Korean support for a possible pardon for Park is split down the middle. A Realmeter poll found nearly 48% are in favor of a pardon and 48% are against. The right-wing Our Republican Party issued a statement claiming Park's innocence and calling on her to be freed. A top aide to liberal President Moon Jae-in said the president's decision on whether to pardon Park or not will reflect the will of the people.

  • Waitress credited with helping boy after noticing bruises

    A Florida waitress who noticed bruises on an 11-year-old boy flashed him a handwritten note asking him if he needed help, and when he nodded yes, she called the police, authorities said. Orlando police credited Flaviane Carvalho, a waitress at Mrs. Potato Restaurant, with coming to the boy's aid on New Year's Eve when the child’s parents weren’t looking. Police took the boy to a hospital where doctors found bruises on his face, earlobes and arms.

  • A Fake National Guard Memo Warning of Nationwide Lockdown Is Circulating Again

    The document first began circulating in March as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in America.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she had a 'close encounter' during the Capitol riot and 'thought I was going to die'

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is speaking out about her "traumatizing" experience at the Capitol building during last week's deadly pro-Trump riot, revealing a "very close encounter" made her fear for her life.The New York lawmaker spoke on Instagram about what she described as a "traumatizing week for so many people" after a mob of President Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building in a riot that left five people dead. She referenced a "close encounter" she had during the riot, one she said she couldn't provide further details on for security reasons."I had a pretty traumatizing event happen to me," she said. "And I do not know if I can even disclose the full details of that event due to security concerns, but I can tell you that I had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die. ... I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive. And not just in a general sense, but also in a very, very specific sense."Ocasio-Cortez told viewers that it "is not an exaggeration to say that many, many members of the House were nearly assassinated" during the riot, and lawmakers were "very lucky that things happened within certain minutes" so they weren't harmed."But many of us nearly and narrowly escaped death," Ocasio-Cortez added.She also described having feared, after being taken to a secure location with other lawmakers, that certain "white supremacist members of Congress" would "disclose my location" and "create opportunities to allow me to be hurt" or "kidnaped." > "I had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die." @AOC says she feared for her life as a mob looted the Capitol in Washington DC.> > Read more on this story here: https://t.co/67A9hRXauR pic.twitter.com/cZvZZEWnRw> > -- Sky News (@SkyNews) January 13, 2021More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Arizona GOP wants to censure Cindy McCain over gay marriage, Biden support

    In response, McCain questioned whether the current party leadership represents Republican values.

  • Chicago Mayor Calls to Reopen Restaurants to Mitigate Risk of Underground Parties

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called to reopen the city’s restaurants and bars on Thursday, saying the measure would help curb the spread of underground parties that pose a relatively greater risk of spreading the coronavirus. Illinois’s mitigation plan forced the closure of indoor dining in Chicago in October. While nearly ever major city in the U.S. has severely limited or outright banned indoor dining to control the spread of the coronavirus, Lightfoot called to reinstitute indoor dining with precautions. “People are engaging in risky behavior that is not only putting themselves at risk, but putting their families, their co-workers, and other ones at risk. Let’s bring it out of the shadows,” Lightfoot told reporters on Thursday, in comments reported by CBS Chicago. The mayor was referring to underground parties held by residents. “Let’s allow them to have some recreation in restaurants, in bars, where we can actually work with responsible owners and managers to regulate and protect people from COVID-19,” Lightfoot added. The mayor has attempted to avoid blaming indoor dining for spreading coronavirus, saying in October that a rise in cases in Chicago was not linked to restaurants. “That’s not what we’re seeing in the data at all,” Lightfoot told reporters at the time. Chicago is currently in Illinois’s “tier 3” of coronavirus restrictions, which bars indoor dining and puts capacity limits on other businesses. Restaurants across the northern U.S. are struggling to maintain outdoor dining in the middle of winter. Dozens of restaurants in Chicago have permanently closed, according to Timeout. Chicago has recorded over 424,000 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, and close to 9,000 residents have died after contracting the illness. The city has also struggled with mass riots, protests, and looting in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an African American man killed by Minneapolis police in late May. Looters overran Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, a noted shopping district, in August.