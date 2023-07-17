I used TSA PreCheck for the first time this summer. I only travel a few times a year, but for $78, I think it's worth it.

Jules Rogers and her husband, Marshall. Jules Rogers

Jules Rogers is a casual traveler who visits family in other states a few times a year.

She decided to get TSA PreCheck before a trip to California this summer.

She said it was worth the $78 and the hour of her time to be stress-free at the airport.

I don't love traveling. Dealing with delays, long lines, the possibility of forgetting something, and the feeling of being a sardine isn't for me.

I'm a casual traveler who visits family in other states once or twice a year. I'd heard that TSA PreCheck could improve the airport experience, but I didn't go for it because I felt like I just didn't travel often enough.

But with increasingly frequent nightmare airport scenarios and two upcoming trips on my calendar, I decided to sign up for TSA PreCheck this summer.

Here's how the TSA PreCheck process went for me as a first-time user.

The approval process

First, I applied online. The application is about four pages and asks you to fill out basic information like your name, address, and driver's-license number.

On the last page I booked an in-person appointment at a nearby enrollment center. The workers were ready for me when I walked in on time, and it took about 20 minutes to process my information. I had to deal with legal-name complications from having recently married, so it took a bit longer for me than it did for other customers.

Two weeks later, I received my Known Traveler Number and added it to my flight ticket via the airline's app. Enrollment workers had told me it could sometimes take up to three months for the background check to come through, and my husband's KTN actually didn't come through in time for our flight on July 7.

Like a plebeian, he had to go through the regular security line at the Portland airport, while I used the PreCheck line.

Marshall, in the blue hat, walking in the regular security line at the Portland airport. Jules Rogers

The airport experience

I used PreCheck for the first time to fly to a family event in San Diego.

Though there seemed to be a couple hundred folks in the regular security line, I walked almost straight to the front of the PreCheck queue.

There was one dad in front of me with his daughter. The TSA worker asked the daughter if she knew her dad's birthday. After she answered correctly, the dad laughed and thanked the worker for the smart check.

I stepped up next, handing over my driver's license to scan. I didn't need my boarding pass.

I emptied my pockets of my phone, wallet, and sunglasses, put them in my backpack with my Kindle, and slid my bags through the X-ray machine. There were no plastic bins and no need to separate my electronics from the rest of my things.

Keeping my shoes and hat on, I walked through the machine, then grabbed my two bags off the conveyor belt — the only spot in the process with a bottleneck.

The author going through the TSA PreCheck security checkpoint at the airport. Jules Rogers

I was past the security checkpoint in 4 minutes

Though there was only one metal-detector line, I was through security in four minutes. It took my husband — also a single person with two bags — 10 minutes to get through the regular security line.

In those extra six minutes, my husband had to move his electronics to a separate plastic bin, take off his shoes, and then get himself back together.

Once we were both through, we had plenty of time to snag souvenirs and lunch.

Having TSA PreCheck definitely improved my airport experience and stress level in Portland.

For me, TSA PreCheck is worth it

I paid $78 and about an hour of my time for TSA PreCheck, which is good for five years.

I used it on my way back to Portland from California and will be using it again on my next planned trip.

It's likely that within the next five years I'll travel to see family in other states at least twice, and probably more often.

Even as a casual summer traveler, I think TSA PreCheck is worth it for me, and I'll most likely renew it when it expires.

