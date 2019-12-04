User1st Joins UN Commemoration of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Showcases Technologies for Increasing Digital Accessibility of Employment Opportunities

At UN headquarters, User1st demonstrates its software solutions for making websites and mobile apps more accessible to persons with disabilities.

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- User1st, the provider of the most innovative web accessibility solutions on the market, yesterday participated in the United Nations' (UN) annual observance of its International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Invited to UN headquarters for the event, User1st showcased its digital accessibility software solutions that help make websites and mobile apps more accessible to persons with disabilities. The theme of this year's event – increasing employment opportunities for persons with disabilities – strikes at the core of any discussion about workplace diversity and inclusion.

"User1st supports and joins the United Nations' commitment to creating pathways for tangible change for persons with disabilities," said Amihai Miron, co-founder and CEO of User1st. "Employment for persons with disabilities is a paramount issue of inclusion, and organizations can benefit from a larger talent pool of candidates by making their digital environments accessible to everyone, regardless of ability. To attract the most diverse and qualified pool of job applicants – and unlock the vast talents and energies of persons with disabilities – digital accessibility is imperative."

According to The Brookings Institution, only 40% of working-age adults with disabilities have a job – a rate that is about half that of persons without disabilities. Nearly 30 years after the passage of the American with Disabilities Act, the largest group of unemployed Americans is still persons with disabilities.

Recent court decisions have propelled forward the issue of online accessibility of employment opportunities. DISH Network recently agreed to pay $1.25 million to settle claims that it maintained an inaccessible process of job applications. Earlier this year, Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Texas settled a lawsuit alleging that a job applicant with a hearing impairment was not able to complete the company's application process. The process included an assessment with an audio portion that did not contain captions or other accommodations.

The UN's annual observance of the International Day of Disabled Persons was proclaimed in 1992 by UN General Assembly resolution 47/3. It aims to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society and development, and to increase awareness of the situation of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life.

About User1st

User1st provides the most advanced web accessibility solutions on the market for testing, remediation, monitoring and compliance. User1st is the only company that offers both customized short-term fixes and tailored long-term solutions for meeting the international specifications of the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines. Trusted by organizations of all sizes, including Fortune 500 companies and large government organizations, User1st's solutions are deployed in a variety of industries worldwide, including financial services, retail, government and healthcare. For more information, visit http://www.user1st.com/ and follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter @User1st.

SOURCE User1st