Users could soon hide 'like' counts on Instagram, Facebook

FILE - This Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, file photo shows the Instagram app icon on the screen of a mobile device in New York. Facebook says it’s going to test out, again, an option for users to hide those “like” counts to see if it can reduce the pressure of being on social media. Instagram, which Facebook owns, will soon allow a small group of random users to decide whether or not they want to see the number of likes their posts and those of others receive. While at first this option will only be on Instagram, the social media giant says it's also exploring the feature for Facebook. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
BARBARA ORTUTAY
·1 min read

The tiny red hearts that appear under Instagram photos of kids, kittens and sandwiches can be a source of stress for many users, an insidious way of measuring self worth and popularity.

Now Facebook says it's going to test out — again — an option for users to hide those “like” counts to see if it can reduce the pressure of being on social media. Instagram, which Facebook owns, will soon allow a small group of random users to decide whether or not they want to see the number of likes their posts and those of others receive.

The social media giant says it’s also exploring the feature for Facebook. Comments will still be available for people who chose to hide likes — they just won't see whether it was 2, 20 or 20,000 people who liked their posts.

Instagram began hiding likes in 2019. While many users welcomed the feature, others, including some influencers, worried it might take away from the social media experience. At the time, the platform didn't give users a choice to hide or unhide the like counts.

“Some people found this beneficial but some still wanted to see like counts so they could track what’s popular," the company said in a statement. In March of this year, a bug caused like counts to disappear for some Instagram uses for a couple of hours, prompting questions about whether the company would soon relaunch the feature.

The company stressed that this is still a small test and that it expects “more to share" before long.

Recommended Stories

  • Italians seen increasingly reluctant to accept AstraZeneca shots

    The head of healthcare management in Italy's largest region, Lombardy, said on Wednesday there was a growing reluctance amongst residents to accept AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine because of safety fears. Public confidence in the vaccine has been battered worldwide since reports emerged linking it to very rare but potentially fatal blood clots in the brain. "It is a phenomenon that in recent days is becoming more serious than we might have thought," Giovanni Pavesi told the regional health commission in Lombardy, which is centred on Italy's financial capital Milan.

  • Everyone is making the same joke in Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram comments

    This is actually kind of lol

  • Fans can't believe Kourtney Kardashian's throwback pics

    This is amazing

  • If Wanting This Amazon Pregnancy Pillow to Live My Coziest Non-Pregnant Life Is Wrong, I Don't Want to Be Right

    Who’s with me?

  • Almost two-thirds of Americans back some kind of vaccine ID, new poll finds

    Less support for requirement to carry card with them to enter a business

  • Mental health poised to be Colorado's next pandemic priority

    The pandemic left no life unscathed, and the universal experience of enduring a tumultuous year has made health and wellness a pressing priority for people from all walks of life."There’s a new dynamic. … It’s almost like it’s OK to get help," Dr. Carl Clark, president and CEO of the Mental Health Center of Denver, tells Axios.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: Health officials for months have predicted the next looming health crisis could be a mental health pandemic, resulting from a culmination of pandemic-induced factors, including social isolation, high stress and devastating loss.Preliminary data support those suspicions:Overdose deaths in Denver spiked by about 64% in 2020, according to the latest data available from the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.Alcohol sales have also soared in Colorado throughout the pandemic, another signal many people are "self-soothing" to cope, Clark said. Meanwhile, demand for kids’ mental health services has doubled at the Mental Health Center of Denver, as children struggle to adjust to virtual learning and loneliness. What's new: Colorado lawmakers say they are taking an aggressive approach to tackling mental health issues.Senate Bill 137, the Behavioral Health Recovery Act of 2021, would funnel $34 million into programs aimed at improving the well-being of Coloradans, including substance abuse and mental health initiatives, Colorado Politics reports.House Bill 1258 would allocate $9 million for three free therapy sessions for children 18 and younger to help them get through the pandemic, per the Colorado Sun. Yes, but: It’s not just lawmakers placing a sharper focus on mental health post-pandemic. "I’ve had more requests to speak to business owners during this pandemic year than I have in my whole career, because they are actually concerned about their staff and want to know how to help," Clark said. Employees across industries also are increasingly demanding their companies offer mental health support, in addition to standard medical benefits.Of note: Telemedicine could be key to addressing the increase in mental health needs, Dr. Connie Price, the chief medical officer at Denver Health, tells Axios. A hybrid model of services gives people more flexibility to access the health care they need and leads to fewer no-show appointments.The big picture: "If we don’t deeply address the emotional impact the pandemic has had on people, we will see a slower recovery overall," Clark warned. This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Kacey Musgraves Sparks Romance Rumors With Dr. Gerald Onuoha Less Than a Year After Ruston Kelly Split

    See the cute selfie Kacey Musgraves shared on Instagram Stories from her and Dr. Gerald Onuoha's recent hang out.

  • Travis Barker Tagged Kourtney Kardashian in a Message That’s…NSFW

    These two can't stop flirting on the TL.

  • Niger school blaze: Trapped children die in Niamey

    The fire in Niamey engulfed straw classrooms and those in the nursery could not escape.

  • Justin Timberlake planned Janet’s ‘wardrobe malfunction,’ ex-stylist claims

    The stylist behind Janet Jackson‘s 2004 Super Bowl stage look has revealed Justin Timberlake purposely planned the now infamous wardrobe malfunction. According to Page Six, Wayne Scot Lukas claimed the “Cry Me a River” singer wanted to create a moment to overshadow the kiss between his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears, Madonna, and Christina Aguilera months before during the MTV Video Music Awards.

  • TikTok fuelling eating disorders as young people request 'anorexia coaches' on site

    TikTok is fuelling eating disorders as young people are using the site to request “anorexia coaches”, The Telegraph has found in the wake of Nikki Grahame's death. Young people were found to ask other users to send mean comments about their appearance to motivate them to further restrict their diet. Charities have condemned the findings as “incredibly disturbing” and called on TikTok to take “urgent steps” to stem content that presents eating disorders as a “lifestyle choice”. TikTok has said it already bans eating disorder-related hashtags and promotes helpline numbers on its site. The findings come after the former Big Brother star Ms Grahame passed away last week. The 38-year-old had recently been booked into a specialist clinic for treatment for an eating disorder she had suffered from since her teenage years. News of the star’s death prompted renewed scrutiny of the amount of “proana” – shorthand for pro-anorexia – content is circulating on TikTok, a video-sharing social network that is particularly popular with young teenagers. In December, TikTok announced it was launching an investigation into proana content after reports of it appearing widely on the network. Four months after the company’s commitment, a Telegraph investigation found explicitly pro-anorexia videos easily accessible on the site, which is deemed suitable for children aged 13 and above. Among the posts uncovered were ones asking other users to become their “ana coaches” to help teach them to eat less. Another post asked users to join them in a fast to encourage them not to eat for multiple days. The Telegraph also found posts urging users to provide “meanspo” (mean inspiration) in the form of unkind comments to spur them on not to eat.

  • Armed Forces rehearse for Duke of Edinburgh's funeral

    Members of the Armed Forces including the Royal Navy and Welsh Guards rehearse the drill manoeuvres and musical components for the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

  • Vaccinating Kids Is Urgent And Critically Important––Here’s Why

    Our only chance at the "herd immunity" we all dream of is to get more people vaccinated, including kids. The vaccine is safe, it works, and it's necessary.

  • Trisha Yearwood Worked with Her Rescue Dogs to Create Her New 'Practical and Pretty' Pet Line

    Country superstar Trisha Yearwood, with help from her dogs Emmy and Millie, reflected on her years as a pet owner while creating the Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection, available April 15

  • Mel Kiper 2-round mock draft sees Cowboys trade back, nab CB-DE combo

    The Dallas Cowboys are on the clock. Well, not quite yet but the NFL draft is certainly barreling towards reality. With just over two weeks remaining, things are coming into focus for the league and for the club specifically. Over the weekend, ...

  • France says to administer J&J COVID-19 vaccine as planned

    PARIS (Reuters) -France will use Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine as planned despite its suspension in the United States, a government spokesman said on Wednesday, adding France had received a first shipment of 200,000 doses. "The doses, which arrived earlier this week, are being shipped to city general practitioners and to chemists," government spokesman Gabriel Attal told reporters. France expects to receive 600,000 doses of the J&J vaccine by the end of the month, according to health ministry data.

  • Does Your Hair Texture Impact the Way You Go Gray?

    Does your hair textureimpact the way you go gray?.Your hair's unique texture doesn'timpact when or how you go silver.As for the factors that areresponsible for this transition?."Aging and genetics play amain role," explains IGK HairCare co-founder Aaron Grenia.While your current texture won't alter howyou go gray, your new silver strands willtransform your pre-existing hair type.Going gray will alter your hair and,more often than not, you can expectit to become coarser and thicker.In response to this texture change, adoptproducts to help hydrate your hair

  • Anti-Asian hate bill could muster bipartisan support on Senate floor

    The Senate will take its first step aimed at combatting the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes Wednesday in what could prove to be an increasingly rare bipartisan Senate effort. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the Senate will vote Wednesday on whether to begin debate on a bill, sponsored by Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, that would take relatively modest steps to equip law enforcement and communities to better deal with the rise in attacks against Asian American and Pacific Islanders. "In America an attack on one group is an attack on all of us," Schumer said Tuesday.

  • Officer who shot Jacob Blake returns to work, won't face discipline

    Kenosha's police chief said officer Rusten Sheskey "acted within the law."

  • Daunte Wright's family disputes claim officer mistakenly fired gun instead of Taser: 'An accident is knocking over a glass of milk'

    The family of Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old Black man fatally shot by police Sunday, dismissed the initial conclusion by officials that the officer fired her gun instead of a Taser by mistake.