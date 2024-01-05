Users report delays, problems with new FAFSA
If you're looking for ways to pay for college, submitting a FAFSA application is the only way to qualify for federal financial aid.
One of the latest trends on TikTok is scaring many of the users.
A group of family members related to children and teens who overdosed on fentanyl sued Snapchat maker Snap last year, accusing the social media company of facilitating illicit drug deals involving fentanyl, a synthetic opioid many times deadlier than heroin. The parents and family members involved in the lawsuit are being represented by the Social Media Victims Law Center, a firm that specializes in civil cases against social media companies in order to make them "legally accountable for the harm they inflict on vulnerable users." The lawsuit, originally filed in 2022 and amended last year, alleges that executives at Snap "knew that Snapchat’s design and unique features, including disappearing messages... were creating an online safe haven for the sale of illegal narcotics."
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Marcus Thompson II from The Athletic to discuss the report that Darvin Ham is losing the Lakers’ locker room, the Warriors’ future and the potential end of super teams.
Just 15.5% of homes for sale last year were affordable for the typical US household.
Mazda will debut the new two-row CX-70 SUV on January 30 at 11 a.m. EST, sales to begin not long after. Engine choices will mimic those of the CX-90.
Green has missed 10 games because of his latest incident.
Investors will dissect the December jobs report for further signs of labor market cooling as the newfound soft landing narrative is once again put to the test.
The Cavaliers guard paused his career in August to address his mental health, which he says is still a work in progress.
The new system will use LLM Gemini Ultra.
The Lakers are 10th in the Western Conference and have lost nine of their last 12 games.
Exponent Founders Capital, an early-stage venture firm founded by alumni of startups such as Plaid, Robinhood and Ramp, has closed on $75 million in capital commitments, TechCrunch is the first to report. Managing Partners Charley Ma and Mahdi Raza co-founded Exponent after meeting while Ma was leading fintech growth at Plaid, and Raza was leading growth and payments at Robinhood.
The 2024 awards season kicks off this weekend with the 81st Golden Globe Awards.
Ford's F-150 Lightning electric pickup was one of the few models to retain the full $7,500 US tax credit, but a lot of that advantage is about to be negated.
Link history allows users to keep track of all of the links they visit via Facebook and Instagram’s in-app browsers. It also aids Meta's targeted advertising.
Relationship theories have been going viral on TikTok -- but how much attention should we actually pay them?
While the trend isn't new, it's evolved from its origins in a newspaper column to an app format that pops up around the new year.
Want to drink more smoothies in 2024? You don't need to splurge on a Vitamix.
Diadem Capital is throwing its hat into the crowded space of making funding more accessible and easy to obtain for high-growth startups. Buoyed by a $600,000 pre-seed round led by Launch NY, the Buffalo-based fundraising platform, which touts itself as a “warm introduction network,” is building a company, investor and lending matching program in a similar vein to platforms like SeedInvest. Diadem’s co-founders Stephanie Rieben and Joe Hammill started the company two years ago after a decade in investment banking, capital markets and trading on Wall Street.