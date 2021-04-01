Users are reporting that multiple Microsoft products are down

Azmi Haroun
·1 min read
GettyImages 1230794251
Microsoft shares rose in pre-market trading after its sales jumped SOPA Imagines/Getty Images

On Thursday, users of Microsoft's Office 365, Azure, Bing, and Teams platforms and products reported mass outages and failures, according to the site DownDetector.com.

An official status page for Microsoft Office 365, the company's email suite, showed that the service was down and the status for Microsoft Azure, a cloud computing service, was described as an "emerging issue," which is being investigated.

Microsoft Azure's official Twitter account tweeted, "We are aware of an issue affecting the Azure Portal and Azure services."

A Twitter account monitoring Microsoft Office 365's status tweeted, "We're investigating an issue in which users may be unable to access Microsoft 365 services and features," adding a few minutes later that, "We're investigating a potential DNS issue and are evaluating our mitigation options."

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Read the original article on Business Insider

