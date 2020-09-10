How to find the right users as the world burns

You have more ways than ever to find the right users for your startup — if you know what you're doing.

Today, you can pick from a selection of self-serve ad tools across large consumer platforms, build out your own content marketing and develop a sophisticated funnel to grow, retain and ultimately monetize your users, all using the most cutting-edge software that the SaaS industry can provide. But the best-practices from even a few years ago are out of date now, and the pandemic has created many new challenges.

We've invited two top experts in the field to the Extra Crunch stage at Disrupt 2020 from September 14-18 to help you think more strategically about growth, from the latest trends affecting any company, to the strategic framework you need for 2020 and beyond, to the best ways to communicate with investors about your hard-won gains.

Susan Su is a startup growth advisor at Sound Ventures and longtime startup operator and angel investor. She previously led startup growth at Stripe, served as an in-house growth advisor at 500 startups and led the growth marketing as a founding team member at Reforge.

Brian Balfour is the CEO of Reforge, a career accelerator program provide used by top operators at tech companies to hone skills on growth, monetization and much else. He was previously the VP of growth at HubSpot, an EIR at Trinity Ventures, prolific angel investor and serial founder.

You'll find this session alongside several other founder-focused interaction sessions on the Extra Crunch stage at Disrupt 2020.

