USF armed person alert prompted by road rage incident, cops say

An alert about an armed person on the USF campus in Tampa on Thursday morning was prompted by a road rage incident, university police said in a statement.

Police said they learned of the incident about 8:30 a.m. People in two vehicles involved in the road rage wound up at the LeRoy Collins Garage, where one driver pointed a gun at the other driver before leaving, police said.

The university sent out an alert telling people about the report of an armed person and urging them to avoid the area.

Officers from the university police department and the Temple Terrace department went to the home of a person who was believed to have pointed the gun and arrested him. Police did not immediately release the person’s name.

No one was injured.

“There is no ongoing threat to the university community,” campus police said in a statement released Thursday afternoon. “The matter remains under investigation. Possession of a firearm on campus is a violation of Florida law. Students, faculty and staff are always encouraged to remain vigilant, aware of their surroundings and immediately report suspicious activity by calling 911.”