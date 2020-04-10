USF Federal Credit Union Donates 300 Meals to Tampa General Hospital Frontline Workers

TAMPA, Fla., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USF Federal Credit Union (USF FCU) donated meals to Tampa General Hospital's (TGH) frontline staff as a thank you for their tireless dedication to keeping the Tampa Bay area safe by battling the spread of coronavirus. Three hundred healthy meals were prepared and delivered by Harvest Bowl Eatery & Market of Seminole Heights.

"It is our privilege to be able to provide a comforting meal to the doctors, nurses and staff who are working around the clock amidst this COVID-19 outbreak," USF FCU president and CEO Richard J. Skaggs said. "The work they're doing is vitally important and we appreciate all those who are our frontline defense during this pandemic."

TGH is a Select Employee Group for the credit union and TGH employees and their families are eligible to join USF FCU.

USF Federal Credit Union offers a full range of financial services to the faculty, staff, students, alumni association members, and families of the University of South Florida. USF FCU divisions include Darden Credit Union serving employees of Darden Restaurants, Inc., and Red Lobster Credit Union for employees of Red Lobster restaurants. USF FCU serves more than 60,000 members with membership available through more than 35 Select Employee Groups. Please visit: www.usffcu.com for more information.

