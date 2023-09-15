USF football takes big stage vs. Alabama

The USF football program gets its biggest test of the season this weekend when they Bulls host #10 Alabama. Bulls head coach Alex Golesh said this is the most important game on the Bulls schedule because it's the next game on their schedule. "We gotta go strap up and line up against another man and go at it for three and a half hours one-on-one and whack heads. That’s what it is," Golesh said during his weekly press conference. "That’s why I’m not a giant fan of all the David and Goliath- all the… it’s another squad that you get to go in, and it’s another test for us as we lay the foundation for what we’re doing."

View comments