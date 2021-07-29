USF police: Signed WWE title belts, other items stolen from Yuengling Center

TAMPA — A $5,000 reward is being offered in connection to the theft of three title belts signed by various WWE stars, a prop cross necklace worn by wrestler Sheamus and a corner pad from the Yuengling Center in May, according to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay.

Only those who provide information that leads to identifying and arresting the suspect will be eligible for the reward, police said.

The theft happened in the early hours of May 22, when a Hispanic man believed to be between 25 and 30 years old broke into the arena on USF’s campus, according to a Crime Stoppers news release issued Wednesday. Once inside, the suspect stole the WWE property and fled the building just before 2 a.m. Surveillance video captured the unknown suspect, who was wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers, reports said.

The set where WWE’s “Monday Night Raw,” “Friday Night SmackDown” and pay-per-view events are produced moved from St. Petersburg to USF’s Yuengling Center in March. The arena still was being used for filming when the items were taken in May.

The $5,000 Crime Stoppers reward is the second to be offered in connection to the missing items. The first came from Sheamus, the WWE star who said his signature necklace was stolen from the arena.

Sheamus, whose legal name is Stephen Farrelly, tweeted in June that he’d reward anyone who could return his necklace with “ring-side seats” and “many beers.”

Few other details about the theft were released by police.

Anyone with any information about the suspect who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call 800-873-8477 or report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com.