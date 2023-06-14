USG Board of Regents finalizes $10.71 billion. See how much Augusta University is getting.

Abraham Kenmore, Augusta Chronicle
·2 min read
FILE - Augusta University&#39;s Summerville campus on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. On Wednesday, the Board of Regents approved a $10.71 billion budget for the University System of Georgia for next year, including nearly a billion for Augusta University.
FILE - Augusta University's Summerville campus on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. On Wednesday, the Board of Regents approved a $10.71 billion budget for the University System of Georgia for next year, including nearly a billion for Augusta University.

The Board of Regents for the University System of Georgia on Wednesday approved a $10.71 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2024.

This topline number includes funding from all sources, including $9.3 billion for education and general funds, $301 million more than the previous budget; $1.09 billion for auxiliary enterprises such as housing, food and athletics; $197.31 million for capital costs; and, $128.54 million for student activities.

Research Universities

Education and General

Capital

Auxiliary Enterprises

Student Activities

Total

Augusta University

$928,113,858

$2,073,097

$22,806,985

$2,215,107

$955,209,047

Georgia Institute of Technology

$1,662,391,542

$125,000,000

$177,942,920

$23,672,000

$1,989,006,462

Georgia State University

$1,108,924,645

$4,200,000

$90,488,751

$20,000,945

$1,223,614,341

University of Georgia

$1,443,248,441

$57,103,100

$256,128,268

$11,233,827

$1,767,713,636

Augusta University has a total budget for the year of just under a billion dollars, at $928.1 million, while the University of Georgia has a budget of $1.44 billion. Georgia Southern University has a total budget of $370.6 million, and Savannah State has a budget of $79.1 million.

During this year's legislative session, the state funding for the system became contentious, with the Senate proposing a $105 million cut — the exact amount that had already been approved to help Augusta University acquire a new medical record system for the Medical College of Georgia. The final budget reduced the cut to $66 million.

Research Universities

State appropriation (Unrestricted)

Tuition (Unrestricted)

Other (Unrestricted)

Sponsored (Restricted)

Department Sales and Services (Restricted)

Special Funding Initiative (Restricted)

Augusta University

$287,668,702

$97,428,756

$47,424,053

$465,038,206

$15,052,561

$15,501,580

Georgia Institute of Technology

$484,290,642

$490,820,000

$130,155,900

$510,225,000

$45,000,000

$1,900,000

Georgia State University

$321,758,462

$306,364,830

$69,301,353

$360,000,000

$51,500,000

University of Georgia

$494,873,377

$467,428,641

$79,539,364

$290,000,000

$108,807,059

$2,600,000

Despite the cuts, regents voted in May to keep tuition steady at 25 of the 26 institutions. Middle Georgia State University saw a modest tuition increase of $19 per credit hour for in-state students and $66 per credit hour for out of state students.

Also on Wednesday, the Regents approved ending a lease for property currently rented by Savannah State University, as the University is buying the the property for $18.3 million. The 23.78 acre property is at 4750 LaRoche Avenue.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: USG budget for 2024 approved, $10.71 billion for 26 institutions