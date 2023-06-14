USG Board of Regents finalizes $10.71 billion. See how much Augusta University is getting.

FILE - Augusta University's Summerville campus on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. On Wednesday, the Board of Regents approved a $10.71 billion budget for the University System of Georgia for next year, including nearly a billion for Augusta University.

The Board of Regents for the University System of Georgia on Wednesday approved a $10.71 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2024.

This topline number includes funding from all sources, including $9.3 billion for education and general funds, $301 million more than the previous budget; $1.09 billion for auxiliary enterprises such as housing, food and athletics; $197.31 million for capital costs; and, $128.54 million for student activities.

Research Universities Education and General Capital Auxiliary Enterprises Student Activities Total Augusta University $928,113,858 $2,073,097 $22,806,985 $2,215,107 $955,209,047 Georgia Institute of Technology $1,662,391,542 $125,000,000 $177,942,920 $23,672,000 $1,989,006,462 Georgia State University $1,108,924,645 $4,200,000 $90,488,751 $20,000,945 $1,223,614,341 University of Georgia $1,443,248,441 $57,103,100 $256,128,268 $11,233,827 $1,767,713,636

Augusta University has a total budget for the year of just under a billion dollars, at $928.1 million, while the University of Georgia has a budget of $1.44 billion. Georgia Southern University has a total budget of $370.6 million, and Savannah State has a budget of $79.1 million.

During this year's legislative session, the state funding for the system became contentious, with the Senate proposing a $105 million cut — the exact amount that had already been approved to help Augusta University acquire a new medical record system for the Medical College of Georgia. The final budget reduced the cut to $66 million.

Research Universities State appropriation (Unrestricted) Tuition (Unrestricted) Other (Unrestricted) Sponsored (Restricted) Department Sales and Services (Restricted) Special Funding Initiative (Restricted) Augusta University $287,668,702 $97,428,756 $47,424,053 $465,038,206 $15,052,561 $15,501,580 Georgia Institute of Technology $484,290,642 $490,820,000 $130,155,900 $510,225,000 $45,000,000 $1,900,000 Georgia State University $321,758,462 $306,364,830 $69,301,353 $360,000,000 $51,500,000 — University of Georgia $494,873,377 $467,428,641 $79,539,364 $290,000,000 $108,807,059 $2,600,000

Despite the cuts, regents voted in May to keep tuition steady at 25 of the 26 institutions. Middle Georgia State University saw a modest tuition increase of $19 per credit hour for in-state students and $66 per credit hour for out of state students.

Also on Wednesday, the Regents approved ending a lease for property currently rented by Savannah State University, as the University is buying the the property for $18.3 million. The 23.78 acre property is at 4750 LaRoche Avenue.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: USG budget for 2024 approved, $10.71 billion for 26 institutions