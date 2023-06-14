USG Board of Regents finalizes $10.71 billion budget. See how much UGA is getting.
The Board of Regents for the University System of Georgia on Wednesday approved a $10.71 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2024.
This topline number includes funding from all sources, including $9.3 billion for education and general funds, $301 million more than the previous budget; $1.09 billion for auxiliary enterprises such as housing, food and athletics; $197.31 million for capital costs; and, $128.54 million for student activities.
Research Universities
Education and General
Capital
Auxiliary Enterprises
Student Activities
Total
Augusta University
$928,113,858
$2,073,097
$22,806,985
$2,215,107
$955,209,047
Georgia Institute of Technology
$1,662,391,542
$125,000,000
$177,942,920
$23,672,000
$1,989,006,462
Georgia State University
$1,108,924,645
$4,200,000
$90,488,751
$20,000,945
$1,223,614,341
University of Georgia
$1,443,248,441
$57,103,100
$256,128,268
$11,233,827
$1,767,713,636
Augusta University has a total budget for the year of just under a billion dollars, at $928.1 million, while the University of Georgia has a budget of $1.44 billion. Georgia Southern University has a total budget of $370.6 million, and Savannah State has a budget of $79.1 million.
During this year's legislative session, the state funding for the system became contentious, with the Senate proposing a $105 million cut — the exact amount that had already been approved to help Augusta University acquire a new medical record system for the Medical College of Georgia. The final budget reduced the cut to $66 million.
Research Universities
State appropriation (Unrestricted)
Tuition (Unrestricted)
Other (Unrestricted)
Sponsored (Restricted)
Department Sales and Services (Restricted)
Special Funding Initiative (Restricted)
Augusta University
$287,668,702
$97,428,756
$47,424,053
$465,038,206
$15,052,561
$15,501,580
Georgia Institute of Technology
$484,290,642
$490,820,000
$130,155,900
$510,225,000
$45,000,000
$1,900,000
Georgia State University
$321,758,462
$306,364,830
$69,301,353
$360,000,000
$51,500,000
—
University of Georgia
$494,873,377
$467,428,641
$79,539,364
$290,000,000
$108,807,059
$2,600,000
Despite the cuts, regents voted in May to keep tuition steady at 25 of the 26 institutions. Middle Georgia State University saw a modest tuition increase of $19 per credit hour for in-state students and $66 per credit hour for out of state students.
Also on Wednesday, the Regents approved ending a lease for property currently rented by Savannah State University, as the University is buying the the property for $18.3 million. The 23.78 acre property is at 4750 LaRoche Avenue.
This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: USG budget for 2024 approved, $10.71 billion for 26 institutions