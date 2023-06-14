USG Board of Regents finalizes $10.71 billion budget. See how much UGA is getting.

FILE - Students make their way to class through Tate Plaza on the first day of classes of the fall semester on the campus of the University of Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. The Board of Regents finalized a $10.71 billion budget on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, with UGA's budget set at $1.44 billion.

The Board of Regents for the University System of Georgia on Wednesday approved a $10.71 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2024.

This topline number includes funding from all sources, including $9.3 billion for education and general funds, $301 million more than the previous budget; $1.09 billion for auxiliary enterprises such as housing, food and athletics; $197.31 million for capital costs; and, $128.54 million for student activities.

Research Universities Education and General Capital Auxiliary Enterprises Student Activities Total Augusta University $928,113,858 $2,073,097 $22,806,985 $2,215,107 $955,209,047 Georgia Institute of Technology $1,662,391,542 $125,000,000 $177,942,920 $23,672,000 $1,989,006,462 Georgia State University $1,108,924,645 $4,200,000 $90,488,751 $20,000,945 $1,223,614,341 University of Georgia $1,443,248,441 $57,103,100 $256,128,268 $11,233,827 $1,767,713,636

Augusta University has a total budget for the year of just under a billion dollars, at $928.1 million, while the University of Georgia has a budget of $1.44 billion. Georgia Southern University has a total budget of $370.6 million, and Savannah State has a budget of $79.1 million.

During this year's legislative session, the state funding for the system became contentious, with the Senate proposing a $105 million cut — the exact amount that had already been approved to help Augusta University acquire a new medical record system for the Medical College of Georgia. The final budget reduced the cut to $66 million.

Research Universities State appropriation (Unrestricted) Tuition (Unrestricted) Other (Unrestricted) Sponsored (Restricted) Department Sales and Services (Restricted) Special Funding Initiative (Restricted) Augusta University $287,668,702 $97,428,756 $47,424,053 $465,038,206 $15,052,561 $15,501,580 Georgia Institute of Technology $484,290,642 $490,820,000 $130,155,900 $510,225,000 $45,000,000 $1,900,000 Georgia State University $321,758,462 $306,364,830 $69,301,353 $360,000,000 $51,500,000 — University of Georgia $494,873,377 $467,428,641 $79,539,364 $290,000,000 $108,807,059 $2,600,000

Despite the cuts, regents voted in May to keep tuition steady at 25 of the 26 institutions. Middle Georgia State University saw a modest tuition increase of $19 per credit hour for in-state students and $66 per credit hour for out of state students.

Also on Wednesday, the Regents approved ending a lease for property currently rented by Savannah State University, as the University is buying the the property for $18.3 million. The 23.78 acre property is at 4750 LaRoche Avenue.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: USG budget for 2024 approved, $10.71 billion for 26 institutions