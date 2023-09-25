USGS records 3.9-magnitude earthquake near town of Velma in southern Oklahoma
USGS records 3.9-magnitude earthquake near town of Velma in southern Oklahoma
USGS records 3.9-magnitude earthquake near town of Velma in southern Oklahoma
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football's doubleheader game tonight.
DJI’s Mini 4 Pro sets another new benchmark for small drones.
Seven years ago, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission was launched to collect asteroid samples from the near-Earth object Bennu. Today, the samples made landfall on Earth, closing a long-awaited chapter for the mission.
Minus the MNF doubleheader, Week 3 is in the books! Yahoo Sports Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and provide instant fantasy reactions and implications from all the action on Sunday.
Kenny Pickett and the Steelers' offense looked much better on Sunday night in Las Vegas.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
This is not what the Browns had in mind when they signed Watson to a fully guaranteed $230 million deal.
Colorado’s blowout loss at Oregon cost it a spot in the Associated Press Top 25.
Score fall fashion finds, Halloween decor and seasonal faves — starting at $9.
Palin's rising star was brought back to Earth after her sit-down with Couric.
'They don’t slip off and help keep everything nice and smooth-looking' wrote a five-star fan.
23,000 shoppers give it a perfect five-star rating.
Author Patricia McCormick's novel "Sold" is one of the most banned books in America, and while it's the last distinction she wants her work to be known for, she says, banning books leaves young people "defenseless" in understanding the complexities of the world.
Chip Trayanum got into the end zone as the clock expired.
"Big Bang" Zhang put Joyce to sleep for a shot at Oleksandr Usyk.
Fans swear by this flattering Gloria Vanderbilt fave: 'I will live in these!' Snap 'em up for up to 75% off.
Deion Sanders and Colorado were brought back to reality by Oregon. And it wasn’t pretty.
Did the down marker mistake cost Alabama a touchdown against Ole Miss?
Oregon coach Dan Lanning did not hold back in his pregame speech before Saturday’s game vs. Colorado.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 3.