USGS records 5.1 magnitude earthquake in Oklahoma

PRAGUE, Okla. (KFOR)- The U.S. Geological Survey says a 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the area of Prague and parts of Oklahoma late Friday night.

The 5.1 earthquake was recorded around 11:24 p.m with the epicenter of the earthquake beginning in Prague, Oklahoma.

Viewers of KFOR felt the rumble of the quake in parts of Oklahoma City, Shawnee, Stillwater and Tecumseh.

KFOR will update as more information arrives.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.