USGS records eight earthquakes in Oklahoma County, west of Arcadia

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) — The U.S. Geological Survey reports eight earthquakes shook the Oklahoma City metro area on Friday night.

At 9:37 p.m., USGS recorded a 3.3 magnitude earthquake near Arcadia, Oklahoma.

The epicenter was located 3.1 miles west of Arcadia and 15.8 miles north-northeast of Oklahoma City.

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 9:45 p.m. with an epicenter 4 miles west of Arcadia, and a third with a magnitude of 2.7 at 9:53 p.m., 3.7 miles west of Arcadia.

At 10:04 p.m., a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded 3.5 miles west of Arcadia.

USGS records 3.0, 3.3 magnitude earthquakes in Oklahoma

A earthquake with an epicenter 4.1 miles west of Arcadia was recorded at 10:04 p.m. with a 2.6 magnitude.

Another earthquake—the sixth of the night—was recorded at 10:10 p.m. with a 2.4 magnitude 3.5 miles west of Arcadia.

Two more earthquakes were recorded at 10:24 p.m. and 10:29 p.m. with magnitudes of 2.5 and 1.9 near Arcadia.

No damage has been reported at this time.

