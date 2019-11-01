How Do Ushanti Colour Chem Limited’s (NSE:UCL) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers?

Today we'll evaluate Ushanti Colour Chem Limited (NSE:UCL) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Ushanti Colour Chem:

0.13 = ₹33m ÷ (₹408m - ₹149m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Therefore, Ushanti Colour Chem has an ROCE of 13%.

Check out our latest analysis for Ushanti Colour Chem

Is Ushanti Colour Chem's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Ushanti Colour Chem's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 18% average in the Chemicals industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Aside from the industry comparison, Ushanti Colour Chem's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

Ushanti Colour Chem's current ROCE of 13% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 21%, 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Ushanti Colour Chem's past growth compares to other companies.

NSEI:UCL Past Revenue and Net Income, November 1st 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. If Ushanti Colour Chem is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Ushanti Colour Chem's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Ushanti Colour Chem has total assets of ₹408m and current liabilities of ₹149m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 36% of its total assets. Ushanti Colour Chem's middling level of current liabilities have the effect of boosting its ROCE a bit.