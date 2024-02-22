How to get Usher tickets: Fans report pain in trying to book London dates

Fans of Usher have been left in delight and frustration after tickets went on sale for his European tour on Thursday.

The RnB star will play six dates at London’s O2 arena in April 2025 followed by concerts in Berlin, Paris and Amsterdam.

Other than eight shows in Paris in 2023, the star has not played in Europe since 2015.

But fans hoping to catch the 45-year-old on the back of his Super Bowl half-time show were not all happy about the process of getting tickets.

One London-based fan told the Evening Standard that she had been wanting to catch the rare chance to see the singer perform hits of his 30-year career.

“Me and two friends - all of us on our own device - were admitted after 10 minutes waiting time but there was no seats available,” said the Usher fan, who did not wish to be named.

“And then the sites thought we were bots!”

She said that after two hours one of the group managed to select a higher band of tickets which were “stupidly expensive”.

“It was terrible,” she added. “You can get through but then cannot buy a ticket.”

WHY IS MY AXS SCREEN BLANK WHEN IM TRYING TO BUY USHER TICKETS pic.twitter.com/yXPfvPGpfi — alicia (@2MUCHLIPA) February 21, 2024

On Twitter, this was shown to be a common experience - with one reporting a blank screen.

Another said: “I got seven Beyoncé tickets last year for three different dates in the toughest arena of securing tickets, the chief training ground. I couldn’t get one for Usher in 2025.”

Colleen wrote: So rude for this @TicketmasterCS. I refreshed TWICE for Usher tickets and you bin me off. I’ve was waiting on the page since 11.45am.”

Me pulling the plug at Usher’s concert because I couldn’t get his concert tickets 🥲 pic.twitter.com/Xf3FBgH87Q — ωιηηιε 🌻 (@wgyan_xo) February 22, 2024

“Me pulling the plug at Usher’s concert because I couldn’t get his concert tickets,” one said, with a meme.

Ticketmaster, the company selling the tickets, has said: “Please clear your cache/cookies and ensure you aren't using any VPN software on your device/WiFi. If this doesn't help, please try using a different browser/device or using mobile data instead of WiFi.”

When is Usher’s tour?

Usher on Tuesday announced he will tour Europe from April 2025.

Other than eight shows in Paris in 2023, the star has not played in Europe since 2015.

He will play three dates at London’s O2 Arena in April 2025 followed by concerts in Berlin, Paris and Amsterdam.

There will be six shows at the O2 Arena from April 1 to 9.

He is then touring in America, visiting Texas, Vegas, Chicago and Los Angeles among other cities.

Speaking about the tour, Usher said: “Europe, you ready? After the epic experience at the Super Bowl and the huge demand for shows across North America, I’m happy to announce I’m coming your way as well - for shows in London, Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin.

“This tour is both a celebration of the past 30 years and a glimpse into the future. We are just getting started!"

This year marks 30 years since the release of his debut, self-titled album in 1994.

The announcement comes just days after the star’s highly successful halftime performance at the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII.

He brought out fellow musicians Alicia Keys, Lil Jon and Ludacris to perform during his hit-heavy headline slot.

The Texan-born musician kicked off his electric performance at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday 11 February with 2004 track Caught Up as the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs faced off.

During the 13-minute set, he performed favourites from his catalogue, including Bad Girl, U Got It Bad, Burn and Love In This Club, with a marching band in tow.

Keys was the first guest to make a surprise appearance to sing a segment of If I Ain’t Got You while wearing a red sparkly jumpsuit and playing a red bespoke piano, before cuddling up with Usher to duet on their 2004 hit My Boo.

Ahead of the performance, Usher also announced his latest album titled Coming Home.

He has recently closed his two-year, 100-show, Vegas residency - called My Way: The Las Vegas Residency.

Usher also reportedly married his long-term partner Jenn Goicoechea in Vegas just hours after the game ended.

How to get tickets

Tickets went on sale on February 22 at midday at usherworld.com