Usher’s Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Launches Petition To Drain Lake Lanier In Georgia Following Her Son’s Death

Tameka Foster | Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Usher’s ex-wife, Tameka Foster, is taking the first step to prevent further accidents and deaths by starting a petition to drain the Georgia lake where her son died.

On Thursday, Foster took to Instagram and announced her effort to drain Lake Lanier in honor of her son, Kile Glover, who tragically lost his life in a jet ski accident on July 21, 2012, HipHopDX reported.

“On this significant day, July 6, we remember the tragic accident on Lake Lanier that forever altered my life. My courageous son, Kile Glover, fought for two weeks with unwavering strength until his passing on July 21,” the 52-year-old wrote at the beginning of the post’s caption.

She continued: “Today, we honor his memory by rallying together for change. Let’s ensure a safer future by demanding improved safety measures, better zoning, and the removal of haunted debris from the lake. Join me in signing the petition and sharing this vital cause. Together, we can create a fresh start and bring about lasting transformation. #JusticeForKile #SignForSafety #IWILLFIGHTTILTHEENDOFMYDAYS“

Foster’s initiative highlights the countless accidents and deaths associated with the well-known lake. So far, officials with the state agency have investigated four boating fatalities, 12 drownings and arrested 18 people for boating under the influence this year, according to a report from the Department of Georgia Natural Resources obtained by AccessWDUN.com.

Additionally, there were 23 boating fatalities, 57 drownings, and 287 BUI arrests in 2022. Over 700 deaths have occurred at Lake Lanier since 1956, per HipHopDX.

In May, Foster launched the Kiles World Foundation to honor her late son on what would have been his 12th birthday. SingersRoom reported the foundation would highlight water safety by implementing laws and policies to educate the community.

“Kile is and will always be my muse. He inspires me to do great things both artistically and in general to help others. He was a guiding genius,” Foster wrote of her late son on the website. Kile’s World Foundation desires to give young artists the priceless opportunity to be taught and encouraged while developing their skills with great leadership and support.