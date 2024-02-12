Usher fans react to ‘electrifying’ Super Bowl halftime show as he’s joined by Alicia Keys and Lil Jon

Usher has been widely praised on social media for his headline performance at the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show.

The R&B singer’s 15-minute set included guest appearances from Alicia Keys, HER, Lil Jon and Ludacris, with renditions of some of his biggest songs including “Yeah!”, “Love in This Club”, “U Got It Bad” and “My Boo”.

He also delivered a number of spectacular dance routines, along with some impressive costume changes.

On social media, one viewer wrote: “The way those hits upon hits kept on transitioning was a mazzaleen [crazy thing to do]. Usher did all that, and still had time to fling on skates and show out. Epic”

Another added: “Usher, Lil Jon, and ludacris being together again literally felt like the avengers assembling for the first time in a decade”

While another wrote: “Usher gives a nod to Michael Jackson in his electrifying #SuperBowl performance, rocking the iconic one glove and also incorporating the ‘Can You Feel It’ mix”

Several fans commented on the fact that the show was tailor-made for a millenial audience, with one writing alongside a delighted sports meme: “Millennials watching usher slide around shirtless transitioning from my way to my boo to confessions to let it burn to u got it bad to caught up to love in this club to yeah [sic].”

(Super Bowl LVIII, CBS)

Another added simply: “Usher was everything my millennial heart wanted”.

The way those hits upon hits kept on transitioning was a mazzaleen. Usher did all that, and still had time to fling on skates 🛼🛼 and show out. Epic 🤪👏🏾🔥#SuperBowl #Usher #UsherBowl pic.twitter.com/M7PtJF7pPm — DECLAN JOLLOF 🍚 (@studiopixie) February 12, 2024

Meanwhile HER fans were delighted by her guest appearance, with one writing: “She is the moment, and she is HER”

And several Justin Bieber fans posted disappointed memes after the singer failed to making an appearance, despite rumours in the lead-up to the show.

Usher had teased the appearance of Lil Jon and Ludacris prior to the show, telling a press conference: “I would be a fool to not play ‘Yeah!’” Usher said. “Let’s just start there. It would be foolish to make it all the way to Las Vegas—Jon is here, Luda’s here—and not play ‘Yeah!’”

Usher played:

“Caught Up”

“Love in this Club”

“If I Ain’t Got You” (with Alicia Keys)

“My Boo” (with Alicia Keys)

“Confessions, Pt II” / “Nice & Slow” / “Let It Burn” (medley)

“U Got It Bad” (with HER)

“Turn Down For What” (with Lil Jon)

“Yeah!” (with Lil Jon and Ludacris)

Usher and Alicia Keys perform onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium (Getty Images)

The Super Bowl is the final game of the American football season and is currently underway. Reigning champions the Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the San Francisco 49ers. US viewers can tune into the broadcast on CBS. UK fans can watch on ITV1.

