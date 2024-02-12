Usher had us singing 'Yeah!' at star-studded Super Bowl halftime show
Usher brought a star-studded lineup including Alicia Keys, Ludacris, Lil Jon, Will.i.am, and Jermaine Dupri for an unforgettable performance.
Usher brought a star-studded lineup including Alicia Keys, Ludacris, Lil Jon, Will.i.am, and Jermaine Dupri for an unforgettable performance.
The stories you need to start your day: The Chiefs’ historic Super Bowl win, Beyoncé’s country album and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Super Bowl LVIII was a star-studded celebration in Sin City. See the famous faces who watched the big game from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
In the words of the cooking queen herself, 'How bad can that be?'
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus offers up a full-scale breakdown of Week 17 of the season, when the NBA will take its All-Star break.
We have pricing for the full 2024 Equinox EV lineup, plus range certification for the all-wheel-drive variants.
Redick is reportedly joining Doris Burke and Mike Breen on ESPN's No. 1 NBA broadcast team.
Motif Analytics, a startup specializing in sequence analytics for growth teams, today announced that it has raised a $5.7 million seed funding round led by Felicis and Amplify Partners. At its core Motif helps product teams find the patterns in how users interact with their tools. "So you have this sequence of events that the user is doing and then you can look and mark in your sequence: here is when a certain thing happened that might affect their actions," Motif co-founder and CEO Mikhail Panko told me.
Fred Zinkie suggests taking a big name early to anchor your outfield and then picking your spots at a deep position with intriguing names.
The focus is on whether the S&P 500 can keep up its rally, with a key CPI test ahead.
The 49ers don't have a lot of big roster concerns this offseason.
The Chiefs are in good shape heading into the offseason.
Per the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), 31,159 industrial robots were purchased by North American companies in 2023, down from 44,196. Certainly there are economic factors driving potential sales, going forward, including many industries’ stated hiring issues.
Mercedes-Benz's future EVs will look less streamlined than its current ones, and they won't all wear the EQ name.
The 2024 Hyundai Elantra N with a six-speed manual transmission gets an $835 price bump to $34,850 after the mandatory $1,150 destination charge.
Stellantis is the latest company to pledge support for Tesla’s charging standard. It was the last holdout among major automakers, and as a result, the NACS is becoming a true common charging standard.
Apple Cash will soon offer a "virtual card number" in the iOS 17.4 beta that can be used to shop online where Apple Pay isn't available.
From Jason Kelce talking to Ice Spice to fans wondering about Justin Bieber, Super Bowl memes made the rounds on social media.
The Chiefs faced a narrow path to victory that required execution in critical moments and a few breaks to go their way.
Patrick Mahomes posted 333 passing yards and led the Chiefs in rushing in the Super Bowl.
After a 5,700-mile journey from Tokyo, Taylor Swift made it to Allegiant Stadium with plenty of time to spare.