USI hosting Be a Teacher Day on campus in late February

The University of Southern Indiana is hosting Be a Teacher Day on Feb. 28 on the USI campus. The event will highlight the importance of the profession of education, allow students to meet current teaching professionals and teacher education students and ask questions about the profession.

The day will kick off with a staggered check in for Eastern and Central time zone schools from 8 a.m. to 9:20 a.m. at the Fuquay Welcome Center and then move to the USI Performance Center. Registration is open through Feb. 14 at usi.edu/science/teacher-education/be-a-teacher-day.

The event will include a panel discussion with a superintendent, a principal, a special education teacher, a first-year teacher and current USI teacher education students; a keynote presentation; a major matching event; a classroom experience; and a tour of campus.

The keynote presentation will be given by Hal Bowman, a speaker, author and thought leader in revolutionizing classroom and campus culture. Bowman is a former teacher who spent over two decades in the classroom and now works to help teachers and school leaders create the most effective environment for student success and teacher retention.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: How can I become a teacher?