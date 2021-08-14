Using AI to better price wildfire insurance

Bryan Walsh
·2 min read

A startup is using machine learning and better data to more accurately assess wildfire risk for insurers.

Why it matters: Wildfires are one of the fastest-growing risks to properties, but insurers have struggled to accurately price policies — and some have abandoned the field altogether, leaving property owners unprotected.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Driving the news: The month-old Dixie Fire is now the single biggest fire in California's recorded history, and it has already destroyed more than 1,000 buildings, including nearly all of the small community of Greenville.

  • Nationally, more than 4.5 million homes have been identified as being at high or extreme risk of wildfire, and on average, more than 2,500 homes per year are destroyed in wildfires.

  • "In California, more than 2 million homeowners are running the risk of losing their insurance coverage because of wildfires," says Attila Toth, CEO of Zesty.ai, an Oakland-based startup that uses AI to help insurers assess climate risk.

How it works: Zesty.ai has developed a model called Z-FIRE that uses aerial imagery, data from connected devices, climate studies and machine learning to provide more accurate wildfire risk assessments.

  • "In the past, risk has been explained at the regional level," Toth says. "But with the advent of Big Data, and aerial imagery and other data sources that can be analyzed with artificial intelligence, we can build models that are very precise and look at risk at the individual property level."

What to watch: This week, Zesty.ai entered into a partnership with the California FAIR Plan Association — the state's insurer of last resort — to use Z-FIRE for wildfire risk assessment.

The bottom line: Given the growing threat from wildfire in California, "insurance is a very important solution, but it's not all of the solution," says Toth.

  • The state will need to consider encouraging denser housing away from wildfire risk areas, because even as Dixie rages, Californians are still ready to move to the danger zone in search of affordable housing.

Credit: @nbcbayarea

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Inconvenient truth: Droughts shrink hydropower, pose risk to global push to clean energy

    Severe droughts are drying up rivers and reservoirs vital for the production of zero-emissions hydropower in several countries around the globe, in some cases leading governments to rely more heavily on fossil fuels. The emerging problems with hydropower production in places like the United States, China and Brazil represent what scientists and energy experts say is going to be a long-term issue for the industry as climate change https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/once-in-50-year-heat-waves-now-happening-every-decade-un-climate-report-2021-08-09 triggers more erratic weather and makes water access less reliable. They also could pose a threat to international ambitions to fight global warming by hindering one of the leading forms of existing clean power.

  • This is your last chance to get free health insurance from Biden's stimulus package

    You must get your application in by Aug. 15, when special enrollment ends.

  • Summers Says ‘Bizarre’ for U.S. to Borrow So Much in Short-Term

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said the Federal Reserve’s massive bond-buying program is resulting in a “bizarre” situation in which the government’s funding structure is overly focused on the short-term.Under its quantitative easing program, the Fed purchases longer-term Treasuries and the money it creates to buy them ends up in the accounts that banks hold with the central bank, in the form of overnight reserves.These reserves earn a rate of interest that’s link

  • This Stock Could Be Headed for a Crash

    Let's face it... the stock market hasn't been normal -- whatever that means -- in a while. Even before the pandemic, the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of the average stock on the S&P 500 index was 2.

  • BP Bought Up Exxon Stock. It Slashed Stakes in Apple, Chevron, and Microsoft.

    British oil giant BP more than doubled its investment in Exxon stock, and cut stakes in Apple, Chevron, and Microsoft in the second quarter.

  • Senate budget proposal boosts child tax credit by up to $1,600

    The budget proposal seeks to expand the enhanced credits beyond one year, extend who’s covered, and remove all tax liability for those checks.

  • Student loans: FOIA data reveals tons of 'underwater borrowers' ahead of repayment cliff

    Federal data reveals that despite the interest-free payment pause allowing borrowers to find some breathing room during the pandemic, two-thirds of nearly 430,000 student loan borrowers were still "underwater" — meaning that they still haven't been able to make a dent on their original balance.

  • Cardano (ADA) Crosses $2 Threshold Ahead of Smart Contract Launch

    ADA has passed the $2 mark, becoming the third-largest cryptocurrency in the world ahead of its proposed smart contracts launch

  • Embraer returns to profit, unveils new turboprop plans

    SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA posted its first quarterly recurring profit in more than three years on Friday and took another step toward the development of the first brand-new Western turboprop aircraft in decades. Turboprops are said to be more efficient on shorter trips and are particularly attractive at a time of higher oil prices. Embraer's new concept for the turboprop would feature engines mounted at the rear of the aircraft, an unusual change from the more conventional wing-mounted engines, the company's chief commercial officer, Arjan Meijer, said on Twitter.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    They used to say that investors should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It was a reference to a historical pattern, long noticed by investors, that markets frequently swooned in the summer months. From May until October, on average, the S&P 500 has registered an average drop of 1.7%. While this loss is usually subsumed by larger full-year trends, it does affect shorter-term investment decisions. LPL Financial’s chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, however, believes that we’re in for a deeper loss thi

  • 2 Tech Stocks With 96% to 140% Upside, According to Wall Street

    As a long-term investor, I tend to ignore near-term price targets. Instead, I look for stocks I can hold for at least five years, and preferably longer if my investment thesis remains intact. That being said, price targets can be a good place to find inspiration, and there's no harm in glancing at these figures -- provided you do your own research, too.

  • 3 Top Cannabis Stocks That Won't Stop Growing

    Some marijuana companies exploded onto the scene before quickly fading. These three pot stocks seem unstoppable.

  • A Peek Into Warren Buffett’s Second-Quarter Stock Moves

    Berkshire Hathaway was a net seller of just over $1 billion of stocks in the period, following almost $4 billion of net sales in the first quarter.

  • Zillow July 2021-July 2022 Home Value and Sales Forecast

    Zillow expects home values to grow 12.1% between July 2021 and July 2022, and to end 2021 up 20.3% from December 2020. The post Zillow July 2021-July 2022 Home Value and Sales Forecast appeared first on Zillow Research.

  • Why I'm Not Doing a Thing to Prepare for the Next Stock Market Crash

    Is anyone else tired of stock market crash warnings? During a stock market crash, there's really only one way to lose money -- sell off investments when they're down. Thankfully, I've worked hard to build up an emergency fund with enough money to cover about a year's worth of bills.

  • Mark Zuckerberg’s Money Manager Drops $20 Million on Malibu’s Broad Beach

    Not many wealth managers can fathom affording their own $20 million house, much less two of them, but then again few wealth managers are as successful as Will Griffith and his San Francisco-based Iconiq Capital. Described by Forbes in 2014 as “an obscure Silicon Valley firm” that’s technically an ordinary registered investment advisory, the 10-year-old […]

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • Should You Buy Intuitive Surgical Ahead of Its Stock Split?

    Nearly one year ago, I predicted that Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) was headed for a stock split. Sure enough, last week, the robotic surgical-systems pioneer announced a 3-for-1 stock split is on the way. Intuitive Surgical has split its stock in the past.

  • Work Smarter, not Harder: How to Earn Passive Income with Cryptocurrency

    Photo by Executium on Unsplash When you take your money and invest it in the market, your primary goal is to grow your bottom line. One way to do that is to consider diversifying your portfolio to include various investment niches and types. Ultimately, you want to reach a point where you can rely on your investment choices to bring in new income even while you’re sound asleep. To do that and have your money work for you, design your portfolio in a way that generates passive income. But setting

  • How to rein in pricey prescription costs on Medicare

    If you’re facing high prescription costs on Medicare, there are strategies that can help you lower the tab. Here are a few things to try.