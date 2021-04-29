Using Binance to Trade Coinbase, Tesla, Apple? Here Are the Risks

Muyao Shen
·2 min read

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it would keep the benchmark U.S. interest rate near zero and keep buying assets at a rate of $120 billion a month.

“Amid progress on vaccinations and strong policy support, indicators of economic activity and employment have strengthened. The sectors most adversely affected by the [coronavirus] pandemic remain weak but have shown improvement,” according to the Fed’s statement.

“Overall financial conditions remain accommodative, in part reflecting policy measures to support the economy and the flow of credit to U.S. households and businesses,” the U.S. central bank said.

Related: Using Binance to Trade Coinbase, Tesla, Apple? Here Are the Risks

The decision concluded a two-day, closed-door meeting by the Fed’s monetary-policy panel, known as Federal Open Market Committee, or FOMC.

  • The Fed said employment “strengthened,” a change from the last statement where the central bank characterized the labor market as having “turned up.”

  • Officials noted that “the sectors most adversely affected by the pandemic remain weak but have shown improvement,” also a change from the prior meeting’s statement.

  • “Inflation has risen, largely reflecting transitory factors.”

  • “It will take some time before we see substantial further progress,” said Fed Chief Jerome Powell during a press conference conducted shortly after the Fed’s policy announcement. Powell said the economy is unlikely to see inflation go higher because of the continued slack in the labor market.

Central bank policy is particularly important to cryptocurrency investors who believe bitcoin (BTC) is a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

The Fed has doubled the size of its balance sheet to nearly $8 trillion since the start of 2020, flooding financial markets with freshly created money to support the economy and markets as the coronavirus took a devastating toll on business activity and consumer confidence.

“We’re sticking to our view that tapering will start at the end of this year, with the first rate hikes in the second half of next year Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, wrote in a report published on Wednesday.

Related: An Analysis of DeFi Growth and NFT Hype

“We now think the Fed will start to discuss tapering over the summer but the actual taper probably still won’t happen until the turn of the year,” wrote Brian Coulton, chief economist at Fitch Ratings, in an email.

An uneventful Fed meeting opens the door for the continuation of a risk-on environment, where investors are more willing to enter into higher-return, higher-risk investments from stocks to bitcoin, wrote Deutsche Bank in a report published on Tuesday. Looser monetary policy can also be negative for the U.S. dollar because lower U.S. interest rates tend to diminish the appeal of Treasury bonds and other dollar-denominated assets.

Related Stories

Recommended Stories

  • SEC Punts Long-Awaited Bitcoin ETF Decision to at Least June

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto advocates will have to wait a while longer for the U.S. regulator’s verdict on Bitcoin exchange-traded fund approval as applications pile up.The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a filing Wednesday that the agency is pushing its decision on whether to “approve or disapprove, or institute proceedings to determine whether to disapprove” the structure to June 17. The delay comes a day before the SEC was due to rule on an application from VanEck Associates Corp., one of at least 11 issuers weighing a Bitcoin ETF, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.Optimism has been building that after nearly a decade of efforts, the SEC may finally approve a Bitcoin ETF launch this year. Underpinning that conviction is new SEC leadership in Chairman Gary Gensler, who’s seen as more open-minded toward crypto than his predecessor Jay Clayton. However, Wednesday’s filing suggests that the agency is proceeding cautiously.“It sounds like they just want to take a deeper dive into the product before giving a firm decision, which is probably the best course,” said Mohit Bajaj, director of ETFs for WallachBeth Capital. “They want to ensure the end customer is not at any unknown risks.”VanEck’s application is one of three filings acknowledged by the SEC, meaning it has a limited amount of time to either approve or reject the proposals.Read more: Bitcoin ETF Drumbeat Gets Louder as Eight Issuers File With SEC“We hope that the commission approves Bitcoin ETFs and recognizes that VanEck submitted the earliest active 19b-4 among all issuers,” said Gabor Gurbacs, director of digital asset strategy at VanEck. “A Bitcoin ETF isn’t controversial anymore.”Bitcoin has skyrocketed 88% so far in 2021, building on last year’s 305% surge. Though hopes are riding high for Bitcoin ETF approval this year, Wednesday’s delay isn’t discouraging for the crypto community, said ProChain Capital’s David Tawil.“They will eventually reach a positive conclusion that will allow for the ETF launch to go forward. It’s just taking a bit longer,” said Tawil, the firm’s president. “To allow the SEC more time go ahead and get comfortable, I think that’s OK. I don’t think anyone should see it as a major threat.”Read More: Why a U.S. Bitcoin ETF Could Be a Real Thing in 2021: QuickTake(Updates with chart and adds comment from David Tawil.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Valid Takes: More Ethereum Upgrades to Come After Proof of Stake, Buterin Says

    The Ethereum 2.0 network had its first major incident on Saturday; Vitalik projects many more upgrades in Ethereum's post-merge future

  • Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Inks Deal With Bitmain for 112K Antminers

    The deal brings Core Scientific's ASIC fleet to just over 188,000.

  • eBay Inc (EBAY) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you for joining us, and welcome to eBay's earnings release conference call for the first quarter of 2021. Joining me today on the call are Jamie Iannone, our Chief Executive Officer; and Andy Cring, our Interim Chief Financial Officer.

  • Tesla Tokens From Crypto Exchange Binance Draw BaFin Scrutiny

    (Bloomberg) -- A push by Binance, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, to offer tokens tied to the performance of popular U.S. stocks is drawing the attention of Germany’s financial regulator.Binance may have violated securities rules when it issued tokenized shares of Tesla Inc., MicroStrategy Inc. and Coinbase Global Inc., BaFin said Wednesday. The exchange doesn’t appear to have filed a prospectus before offering the assets, according to a statement on the watchdog’s website.The synthetic shares allow investors around the world to reap the economic gains of a company’s stock performance and dividends, according to Binance. Investors in the tokens, which the exchange said are backed by actual stock, don’t get to vote in corporate matters. None of the companies on which the synthetic shares are based sponsor the tokens, which allow investors to purchase the equivalent of fractions of an underlying share.The tokens have quickly grown in popularity even as Binance says that investors in the U.S., China and some other jurisdictions aren’t able to purchase them because of regulatory restrictions. BaFin’s notice raises the possibility that investors in Europe may face similar restrictions.“Binance takes its compliance obligations very seriously and is committed to following local regulator requirements wherever we operate,” spokeswoman Jessica Jung said in an emailed statement. “‘We will work with regulators to address any questions they may have.”The regulatory scrutiny is the latest for Binance, which says it doesn’t have a single corporate headquarters but operates through a number of entities spread around the world. Last month, Bloomberg reported that the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission was investigating the firm over concerns that it allowed Americans to place wagers that violated U.S. rules.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden’s $4 billion in aid won’t stop the flow of Central American migrants to the U.S. — here’s what else has to happen

    To stem migration from Central America, the Biden administration has a $4 billion plan to “build security and prosperity” in Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador – home to more than 85% of all Central American migrants who arrived in the U.S. over the last three years. The U.S. seeks to address the “factors pushing people to leave their countries” – namely, violence, crime, chronic unemployment and lack of basic services – in a region of gross public corruption. The Biden plan, which will be partially funded with money diverted from immigration detention and the border wall, is based on a sound analysis of Central America’s dismal socioeconomic conditions.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In Visa Inc 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Have you ever thought about what your returns would equal if you invested $1,000 in Visa Inc (NYSE: V) ten years ago? Visa Inc. is an American financial services company based in Foster City, California. Visa allows electronic funds transactions all over the world, most notably through Visa-branded credit cards, debit cards, and prepaid cards. Visa delivers Visa-branded payment options to banking firms, which they use to sell credit and debit card services to their clients. Most Visa transactions around the world are handled by the company's directly run platform called VisaNet. Visa is the world's second-largest credit card company and one of the most profitable corporations in the world. On October 11, 2006, Visa announced that many of their subsidiaries would be merging to form Visa Inc., a publicly traded corporation. Visa is currently traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "V." Digital payments are now a possibility for customers, companies, and banks thanks to Visa’s technological advancements. Visa helps to assist individuals, companies, and governments in safely moving currency, regardless of the form or scale of transaction. Their mission is to provide the most stable payment network, allowing individuals, enterprises, and economies to prosper. If you'd invested 1,000 in Visa Inc. (V) on April 27, 2011, today the investment would be worth $1,431.24 with an annual rate of return of 19.61%. This would have been a total increase of 43.12% and you would have made a total profit of $431.24. Visa Inc Is expected to rise due to strong FQ2 2021 results, because their revenues and earnings are exceeding stock market expectations. If Visa Inc can build upon this momentum their stock will continue to be an enticing investment on the market. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLet's Take a Look At Some Upcoming IPOs This Week 4/26Let's Take A Look At This Weeks Highest Performing ETFs 4/23© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • EBay Warns Pandemic Sales Boost Could Soon Fade, Shares Tumble

    (Bloomberg) -- EBay Inc. warned investors that its sales boost tied to the pandemic and government stimulus checks may be coming to an end.Shares tumbled as much as 7% in extended trading Wednesday after the online marketplace issued a revenue forecast for the current quarter suggesting spending on the site could recede as more people get vaccinated, businesses reopen and stimulus checks dry up.Investors are watching to see which companies can build on their pandemic gains and which will fade. Google parent Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc. and Shopify Inc. all hinted at lasting momentum in their earnings reports this week, sending their shares higher. EBay joined social media platform Pinterest Inc. as a potentially short-lived pandemic phenom.“This is a relative challenge for EBay to not be able to fully hang on to the gains from the pandemic,” said Ygal Arounian, an analyst at Wedbush Securities Inc.Sales will be $2.98 billion to $3.03 billion in the second quarter, the San Jose, California-based company said in a statement. Earnings, excluding some items, will be 91 cents to 96 cents a share. Analysts estimated profit of 98 cents a share on sales of $2.95 billion.Pandemic-wary consumers have turned to online marketplaces like Amazon.com Inc. and EBay, which said it ended the quarter with 187 million active buyers, an increase of 7% from a year earlier. The big question for investors is whether the change in shopping habits will endure post-outbreak and if shoppers will start shifting some of their disposable income to traveling and eating out once most people are vaccinated. Amazon is scheduled to report results on Thursday.EBay Chief Executive Officer Jamie Iannone, who took the reins last year, is looking to generate more revenue from advertising and payments, businesses that can offset slow growth of the company’s core online marketplace. He is trying to boost sales of luxury watches and sneakers, hoping enthusiasts for those products explore other corners of the site and spend money in other areas like home goods and apparel.Gross merchandise volume, the value of all goods sold on the site, rose 29% in the first quarter to $27.5 billion. Analysts predicted $26.2 billion.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why This Crypto Bank Is a Future Cash Machine

    Silvergate Capital's most recent quarter suggests it has a very profitable future down the road.

  • Dubai Crisis Aftershocks Felt in Developer’s Third Restructuring

    (Bloomberg) -- Dubai property developer Limitless, one of the biggest casualties of the emirate’s financial crisis in 2009, may end up taking close to two decades to complete its debt restructuring under the timeline of its new plan.Limitless gave secured lenders -- both banks and trade creditors -- two options, according to a recent presentation to creditors that shows the company owes around 2.8 billion dirhams ($762 million). People familiar with the matter confirmed the details of the proposal, asking not to be identified because the information is private.Creditors either receive an upfront 50% payment on the money they’re owed to settle or agree to a seven-year restructuring of 2 billion dirhams worth of debt facilities, according to the terms outlined in the document.Limitless told creditors last year it was hiring advisers for its third restructuring as the company defaulted on certain earlier agreements it had struck with its banks in recent years.Read more: Dubai’s Limitless to Hire Advisers as Third Restructuring LoomsA spokeswoman for Limitless said “discussions with our lenders are ongoing, but, as the talks are private and confidential, we are not at liberty to share details.”Limitless was once the poster child for Dubai’s meteoric rise on the global property and finance scene. Before the onset of the property crash and crisis that followed, the Dubai developer was behind several mega-projects including a man-made canal that would have cut through the desert but was never completed.But as global markets turned sour, Limitless was unable to repay its debts and had to restructure on several occasions, similarly to other state entities such as its then-owner Dubai World and the government conglomerate’s subsidiaries including property firm Nakheel.The United Arab Emirates central bank and Abu Dhabi, the oil-rich capital of the UAE, stepped in to provide $20 billion of support to Dubai, whose near default rocked global markets.Dubai -- where property prices have mostly been in decline for over half a decade -- is now grappling with the fallout from the global pandemic. Despite an uptick in visitors after a gradual reopening, the disease outbreak has damaged sectors vital to the city’s economy, such as tourism and construction.The economic headwinds have hurt the prospects of Limitless, also providing a reminder that the emirate has yet to fully turn the page on its financial crisis over a decade ago.The company said in the proposal that “the challenges faced” by it “have been exacerbated by market-related events across the last year,” resulting in a reduction of about 31% “in key asset values since year end 2019.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • New polls show Biden is riding high and Republicans don’t know how to bring him down

    As clear majorities of Americans approve of Mr Biden’s performance, the worst some Republicans can say about him is that he’s ‘bland’

  • United States’ standing in world higher under Joe Biden than Donald Trump, poll shows

    Except in China

  • Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul are set to fight. Of course it’s happening in Miami

    Well, it’s actually happening: Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather Jr. are set to fight, and they’ll be doing it in South Florida in June.

  • Trump’s popularity falls among Republicans, according to new poll

    Approval for GOP at 50 per cent for first time against former president

  • Why there is no designated survivor for Biden’s Congress address like usual

    Cabinet members staying away from Capitol for Covid-restricted speech

  • Four Seasons Total Landscaping trolls Rudy Giuliani after FBI raid: ‘Wrong apartment’

    Agents removed electronic devices from apartment of Donald Trump’s personal lawyer

  • Yes, 'Paddington 2' is the greatest film ever made

    The Rotten Tomatoes score for the beloved movie is holding at 100% "certified fresh," while the score for "Citizen Kane" recently dropped to 99%.

  • Josh Hawley mocked for urging people to buy his anti-Big Tech book – on Amazon and via Twitter

    Pro-Trump Senator used an Apple iPhone to promote his book on social media

  • Hong Kong leader says govt could intervene in Bar Association if necessary

    Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday the government could intervene if necessary in the Bar Association, whose chief has been labelled an "anti-China politician" by Beijing's top representative office in the city. Paul Harris, chairman of the Bar Association, has been repeatedly targeted by pro-Beijing forces, with the latest remarks coming from the Liaison Office on Sunday criticising him for speaking out against jail terms handed down to several democracy activists this month. Speaking at her weekly press briefing, Lam said that while Hong Kong respects freedom of expression, there are limits.

  • Rachel Lindsay leaves 'Bachelor' podcast as franchise grapples with issues of race

    Rachel Lindsay, the "Bachelor" franchise's first Black female lead, is "stepping away" from a popular podcast. "I've been struggling. That's no secret."