Using Breeze during the holidays? Here is the complete schedule through end of the year
VERO BEACH — Breeze Airways' addition of Islip, New York, as its newest destination, beginning Dec. 21, will give the airline four destinations from Vero Beach Regional Airport.
In addition to Islip, breeze will fly to Hartford, Connecticut; White Plains, New York; and Providence, Rhode Island.
Here is the schedule to each city through December:
Hartford, Connecticut
Departures from Vero Beach in October
Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 5:25 p.m.
Arrives in Hartford at 8:20 p.m.
Arrivals in Vero Beach in October
Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m.
Departs Hartford at 6 a.m.
Departures from Vero Beach in November
Nov. 1-21, 23, 24, 26-30 at 5:25 p.m.
Arrives in Hartford at 8:20 p.m.
Nov. 22, 25 at 5:10 p.m.
Arrives in Hartford at 8:05 p.m.
Arrivals in Vero Beach in November
Nov. 1-14 at 9 a.m.
Departs Hartford at 6 a.m.
Nov. 15-30 at 9:06 a.m.
Departs Hartford at 6 a.m.
Departures from Vero Beach in December
Dec. 1-18 at 5:25 p.m.
Arrives in Hartford at 8:20 p.m.
Dec. 20, 23, 27 and 30 at 2:40 p.m.
Arrives in Hartford at 5:35 p.m.
Dec. 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29 and 31 at 5:30 p.m.
Arrives in Hartford at 8:25 p.m.
No flights to Hartford on Dec. 19
Arrivals in Vero Beach in December
Dec. 1-19 at 9:06 a.m.
Departs Hartford at 6 a.m.
Dec. 20-31 at 3:21 p.m.
Departs Hartford at 12:15 p.m.
White Plains, New York
Departures from Vero Beach in October
Monday Wednesday Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 9:50 a.m.
Arrives in White Plains at 12:30 p.m.
No Tuesday departures
Arrivals in Vero Beach in October
Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 4:24 p.m.
Departs White Plains at 1:29 p.m.
No Tuesday arrivals
Departures from Vero Beach in November
Daily at 9:50 a.m.
Arrives in White Plains at 12:30 p.m.
Arrivals in Vero Beach in November
Daily at 4:24 p.m.
Departs White Plains at 1:29 p.m.
Departures from Vero Beach in December
Dec. 1-19 at 9:50 a.m.
Arrives in White Plains at 12:40 p.m.
Dec. 20, 23, 27 and 30 at 4:15 p.m.
Arrives in White Plains at 7:05 p.m.
Dec. 21, 24, 28 and 31 at 9:40 a.m.
Arrives in White Plains at 12:30 p.m.
Dec. 22, 25, 26 and 29 at 9:40 a.m. and 4:15 p.m.
Arrives in White Plains at 12:30 p.m. and 7:05 p.m.
Arrivals in Vero Beach in December
Dec. 1-19 at 4:26 p.m.
Departs White Plains at 1:29 p.m.
Dec. 20, 23, 27 and 30 at 10:42 p.m.
Departs White Plains at 7:45 p.m.
Dec. 21, 24, 28 and 31 at 4:26 p.m.
Departs White Plains at 1:29 p.m.
Dec, 22, 25, 26 and 29 at 4:26 p.m. and 10:42 p.m.
Departs White Plains at 1:29 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.
Providence, Rhode Island
Departures from Vero Beach in November
Nov. 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, 14, 15, 22 and 29 at 11:50 a.m.
Arrives in Providence at 2:40 p.m.
Nov. 16, 19, 21, 23, 26, 28 and 30 at 7:20 p.m.
Arrives in Providence at 10:10 p.m.
Nov. 18 and 25 at 7:25 p.m.
Arrives in Providence at 10:15 p.m.
Arrivals to Vero Beach in November
Nov. 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, 14, 15, 22 and 29 at 11:05 a.m.
Departs Providence at 8 a.m.
Nov. 16, 18, 19, 21, 23, 25, 26, 28 and 30 at 6:40 p.m.
Departs at 3:35 p.m.
Departures from Vero Beach in December
Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:20 p.m.
Arrives in Providence at 10:10 p.m.
Wednesdays at 11:50 p.m.
Arrives in Providence at 2:40 p.m.
Saturdays at 7:25 p.m.
Arrives in Providence at 10:15 p.m.
Arrivals to Vero Beach in December
Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 6:40 p.m.
Departs Providence at 3:35 p.m.
Wednesdays at 11:05 a.m.
Departs Providence at 8 a.m.
Islip, New York
Departures from Vero Beach in December
Dec. 21, 24, 28 and 31 at 1:55 p.m.
Arrives in Islip at 4:35 p.m.
Arrivals to Vero Beach in December
Dec. 21, 24, 28 and 31 at 8:10 p.m.
Departs Islip at 5:15 p.m.
