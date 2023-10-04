Using Breeze during the holidays? Here is the complete schedule through end of the year

VERO BEACH — Breeze Airways' addition of Islip, New York, as its newest destination, beginning Dec. 21, will give the airline four destinations from Vero Beach Regional Airport.

In addition to Islip, breeze will fly to Hartford, Connecticut; White Plains, New York; and Providence, Rhode Island.

Here is the schedule to each city through December:

Hartford, Connecticut

Departures from Vero Beach in October

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 5:25 p.m.

Arrives in Hartford at 8:20 p.m.

Arrivals in Vero Beach in October

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m.

Departs Hartford at 6 a.m.

Departures from Vero Beach in November

Nov. 1-21, 23, 24, 26-30 at 5:25 p.m.

Arrives in Hartford at 8:20 p.m.

Nov. 22, 25 at 5:10 p.m.

Arrives in Hartford at 8:05 p.m.

Arrivals in Vero Beach in November

Nov. 1-14 at 9 a.m.

Departs Hartford at 6 a.m.

Nov. 15-30 at 9:06 a.m.

Departs Hartford at 6 a.m.

Departures from Vero Beach in December

Dec. 1-18 at 5:25 p.m.

Arrives in Hartford at 8:20 p.m.

Dec. 20, 23, 27 and 30 at 2:40 p.m.

Arrives in Hartford at 5:35 p.m.

Dec. 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29 and 31 at 5:30 p.m.

Arrives in Hartford at 8:25 p.m.

No flights to Hartford on Dec. 19

Arrivals in Vero Beach in December

Dec. 1-19 at 9:06 a.m.

Departs Hartford at 6 a.m.

Dec. 20-31 at 3:21 p.m.

Departs Hartford at 12:15 p.m.

White Plains, New York

Departures from Vero Beach in October

Monday Wednesday Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 9:50 a.m.

Arrives in White Plains at 12:30 p.m.

No Tuesday departures

Arrivals in Vero Beach in October

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 4:24 p.m.

Departs White Plains at 1:29 p.m.

No Tuesday arrivals

Departures from Vero Beach in November

Daily at 9:50 a.m.

Arrives in White Plains at 12:30 p.m.

Arrivals in Vero Beach in November

Daily at 4:24 p.m.

Departs White Plains at 1:29 p.m.

Departures from Vero Beach in December

Dec. 1-19 at 9:50 a.m.

Arrives in White Plains at 12:40 p.m.

Dec. 20, 23, 27 and 30 at 4:15 p.m.

Arrives in White Plains at 7:05 p.m.

Dec. 21, 24, 28 and 31 at 9:40 a.m.

Arrives in White Plains at 12:30 p.m.

Dec. 22, 25, 26 and 29 at 9:40 a.m. and 4:15 p.m.

Arrives in White Plains at 12:30 p.m. and 7:05 p.m.

Arrivals in Vero Beach in December

Dec. 1-19 at 4:26 p.m.

Departs White Plains at 1:29 p.m.

Dec. 20, 23, 27 and 30 at 10:42 p.m.

Departs White Plains at 7:45 p.m.

Dec. 21, 24, 28 and 31 at 4:26 p.m.

Departs White Plains at 1:29 p.m.

Dec, 22, 25, 26 and 29 at 4:26 p.m. and 10:42 p.m.

Departs White Plains at 1:29 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

Providence, Rhode Island

Departures from Vero Beach in November

Nov. 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, 14, 15, 22 and 29 at 11:50 a.m.

Arrives in Providence at 2:40 p.m.

Nov. 16, 19, 21, 23, 26, 28 and 30 at 7:20 p.m.

Arrives in Providence at 10:10 p.m.

Nov. 18 and 25 at 7:25 p.m.

Arrives in Providence at 10:15 p.m.

Arrivals to Vero Beach in November

Nov. 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, 14, 15, 22 and 29 at 11:05 a.m.

Departs Providence at 8 a.m.

Nov. 16, 18, 19, 21, 23, 25, 26, 28 and 30 at 6:40 p.m.

Departs at 3:35 p.m.

Departures from Vero Beach in December

Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:20 p.m.

Arrives in Providence at 10:10 p.m.

Wednesdays at 11:50 p.m.

Arrives in Providence at 2:40 p.m.

Saturdays at 7:25 p.m.

Arrives in Providence at 10:15 p.m.

Arrivals to Vero Beach in December

Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 6:40 p.m.

Departs Providence at 3:35 p.m.

Wednesdays at 11:05 a.m.

Departs Providence at 8 a.m.

Islip, New York

Departures from Vero Beach in December

Dec. 21, 24, 28 and 31 at 1:55 p.m.

Arrives in Islip at 4:35 p.m.

Arrivals to Vero Beach in December

Dec. 21, 24, 28 and 31 at 8:10 p.m.

Departs Islip at 5:15 p.m.

Nick Slater is TCPalm’s Indian River County Watchdog reporter. You can reach him at Nick.Slater@tcpalm.com and 224-830-2875.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Full schedule of Breeze Airways flights in and out of Vero to December