Using the CATARide service in Centre County will cost more soon. Here are the details

A 25-cent fare increase will take effect Oct. 1 on the Centre Area Transportation Authority’s CATARide service. Fares will rise from $4 to $4.25, CATA said in a press release Wednesday.

The CATA board approved a two-year CATARide fare increase after public hearings in 2021. The state Department of Transportation approved the application for a 50-cent increase from $3.50 to $4 for the 2021-22 fiscal year. PennDOT asked for a separate application for the additional 25-cent increase that goes into effect in October.

CATABus and CATAGo fares will not change.

CATARide provides transportation mainly for people 65 and older and those whose disabilities do not allow them to use the CATABus system. Visit catabus.com/cataride for more information about the service.