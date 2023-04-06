I don’t understand why Nike chose a trans influencer to advertise a sports bra

transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney - Instagram

Why is a man modelling the new Nike bra, grandma? Why is that bloke advertising the new women’s collection at Benetton, grandma? Ha! You may as well ask why that topless young Burberry model has had her breasts surgically removed? Because here’s the thing; the fetishisation of the few at the expense of the many is insane, insulting and an act (I hope) of commercial suicide that will release the pendulum to swing back and whack the wokerati right in their pronouns.

Let’s start with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, 26, who has been video-documenting his (her? If there’s been no gender reassignment surgery does that mean’s she’s still a he? Can I say “they” to skirt round it? Oh God make it stop) transition “into girlhood”. Mulvaney has been chosen by Nike for a coveted partnership and is all over Instagram in leggings and lady bra.

Mumsnetter 7Worfs summed it up succinctly: “What are they trying to communicate to me, their target audience? That their new sports bras are too wide in the back and have no extra space and good support for my breasts?

“I would have thought a fair bit of biological reality goes into designing sports clothing for men and women, to ensure maximum comfort and optimum performance. I feel… mocked. Is this what Nike thinks women are?”

It ain’t just Nike, neither, ladies. Burberry had to pull January’s bizarre glamorisation of trans surgery after outrage from women such as fellow Mumsnetter Booblessbeauty: “I had to have a double mastectomy because I have cancer, and this operation is the worst thing that has ever happened to me.

“I am sickened and horrified at your choice to show a model with a double mastectomy scar that is very far from the normal experience….I am in a community of hundreds of women who have had mastectomies, most of us look like we have been chewed by a crocodile, and most of us have ongoing pain, disability and complications. I find it...downright dangerous for a fashion company to be portraying this major surgery as a lifestyle option.”

Story continues

Dangerous and deranged. I am a woman. I buy women’s clothes. I would like to see those clothes modelled on women. I’m a customer (looking for a pair of navy lightweight trousers, as it happens), not a campaigner but my heresy against the prevailing orthodoxies of militant inclusion will no doubt see me chased down the high street by a baying mob of the bearded-and-befrocked. What’s that darling? No, grandma’s not a hateful transphobe. Are you sitting comfortably? Then I’ll begin. Once upon a time there was an expression “the man on the Clapham omnibus”. It meant a “reasonable person”, one whose views broadly converged with those in the rest of society.

The thing was, the hypothetical man on the Clapham omnibus was a reliable bellwether of public sentiment. He didn’t nurse chippy notions about oppressive heteronormativity or suggest in sex education lessons that seven-year-olds could be “mixed berry gender fluid muffins” as happens in Wales.

He said it as he saw it and that was all right, back in the olden days. But as he was a bit of a fuddy duddy (I believe he may have worn a pork pie hat before Greggs invented veganism) we were jolly relieved when feminism came along and women were allowed to be considered “reasonable people” too. But then along came people who were even better than women; biological men who claimed they were women. So their opinions mattered more. And they became our cultural arbiters because they hijacked social media. There was a lot of argy bargy online over labels and a shouty insistence that transgender women were women while biological women were relegated to being “cis women”.

Yes, as in “sissy” because they weren’t born male, as all the best sort of women are. So transgender women started taking over in advertising. Because it was cool. And women women weren’t cool.

But then came that boy in the bra touting for business and the cry went up among the Sisterhood “be careful where you spend your woman-money”. And they did. As a consequence Nike was forced to bring out a line of dad bras modelled by mums because the gendervoid went to war against the demigender and I never did get my navy lightweight trousers.

The End... of civilisation as we know it.