Using a webcam, he coerced underaged girls to perform sex acts. Now he's going to prison

PROVIDENCE − A Providence man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for coercing more than a dozen young girls into sexually explicit conduct while he recorded them via a live internet link, U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha announced Tuesday.

Akinola Akinlapa, 23, communicated online with about 75 minor females, some of whom hadn't reached puberty, and coerced 15 of them to take off their clothes and perform sexual acts while he watched and recorded them, Cunha said, citing information presented to the court.

“This case is a sobering reminder of the ways in which technology enables predators to abuse their victims and inflict harm, even over great distances,” Cunha said in a statement with his press release.

“Thanks to the bravery of one young girl, and the diligent work of our law enforcement partners, this defendant will be held accountable for his repeated, persistent and abhorrent efforts to victimize young children for his own gratification," Cunha said.

Girl reported the incident to her mother

The police began their investigation after the 10-year-old Utah girl told her mother of a video conference exchange she'd had with Akinlapa, according to Cunha. Akinlapa contacted the girl online and via text messages and provided her with a video conferencing link, promising credits for use on an online gaming platform, Cunha said.

Connected on a video call, Akinlapa, who hid his face from view but could see the girl, threatened the girl by telling her he now had her Internet Protocol address and other personal information. He said he would release it on the internet unless she took off her clothes and performed a sex act.

The girl faked the sex act and reported the incident to her mother, who contacted the West Valley City Police Department in Utah. The West Valley City Police and FBI agents in Salt Lake City and in Providence identified an IP address at Akinlapa’s Providence residence as being the source of communications with the girl, Cunha said.

Search of computer and smartphones yield evidence

On June 2, 2020, the Providence FBI Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force searched Akinlapa's computer and smartphones. A forensic review revealed evidence that Akinlapa had victimized the Utah girl and 14 other young girls and that he had tried to do the same with approximately 60 other minor girls but was unsuccessful, Cunha said.

Akinlapa’s coercion of the other 14 girls was similar, Cunha said.

On Akinlapa's phone, investigators found images and videos he had recorded of children engaged in sexual activity, Cunha said.

Akinlapa was arrested June 3, 2020. He was then 18, a Providence high school student.

Akinlapa pleaded guilty on June 15, 2022, to charges of enticement of a minor to engage in illicit sexual activity and possession of child pornography. He was sentenced last Thursday to 120 months of incarceration to be followed by eight years of federal supervised release.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Milind M. Shah.

FBI's advice on protecting children from internet preditors

Jodi Cohen, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, said, “This case is a prime example of how children can be victimized in the safety of their own homes and underscores the importance of talking to kids about the dangers of the internet."

"Parents, caregivers, and educators, please make it clear to your kids that they are not to blame if they fall victim and please report these incidents, so the FBI and our law enforcement partners can bring the perpetrators of these crimes to justice," Cohen said.

The FBI offers information on recognizing and avoiding sextortion on its website.

