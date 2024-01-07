Using words properly; Republicans harming kids | Voice of the People

Use words properly

I teach biology and it is frustrating to repeatedly witness the misuse of the term “evolving,” which is a word that only applies to how species of living organisms change over time. In the article that featured the top eight upcoming stories of 2024, one of the topics read “downtown Akron evolves again,” which doesn’t apply since cities are not living things with genetic codes.

The constant misuse of the word evolution makes it harder for people to truly understand evolutionary theories, and humanity’s understanding of science might hold the key to our survival. I wrote this in hopes to teach others to research scientific terms before using them, not to offend anyone.

Charissa Soful, Akron

Republicans harming kids

It was just last fall when Republicans were telling us that Issue 1 would harm children. We knew they weren’t being honest about their concern for young Ohioans and we passed Issue 1. In December, they passed a cruel bill that would make it nearly impossible for transgender Ohioans under 18 to get the health care they need. Republicans told us that the bill was needed to protect kids.

This month, they are showing us that their supposed “concern for kids” has been a lie.

Big Tobacco is targeting young people. It is pushing flavored tobacco products to our kids.

Some Ohio cities have seen this happening and have passed laws banning the sale of flavored tobacco products. But Republicans in Columbus passed a bill that forbade communities from passing such laws. Gov. Mike DeWine rightly vetoed that law but the Ohio House, loyal only to its tobacco company bosses, overrode that veto.

Republicans told us that they are concerned about kids. They tell us that they are advocates of local control. They’ve tossed both principles overboard in hopes for a big payday from Big Tobacco. Don’t let them get away with it.

Rick Bohan, Akron

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Using words properly; Republicans harming kids | Letters to the Editor