USMJ.Com Announces 420 Celebration Sale on All Hemp CBD and CBG Products, Reveals North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc

DALLAS, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ) (www.USMJ.com) today announced a 420 Celebration Sale starting today through April 22, 2020. Discounts range from 10% to 20% on all Hemp, CBD and CBG products including oils, smokables and edibles. The 420 Celebration Sale includes a clearance on all cannabis essentials. With over 100 products available from www.USMJ.com, brand names include HEMPZ, NuLeaf, Sun Valley, Azure, EVERx, Hemp4mula, NaturVet and more. Products can be purchased using Visa, Mastercard, and Discover.

Visit www.USMJ.com now.

USMJ.com 4/20 discount cheat sheet & information

Promotion Dates:

Starts: 4/16/2020, 12:00am

Ends: 4/22/20, 11:59pm

Discount codes:

20420USMJ10

o Get 10% off your order of $75 or more

o Get 10% off your order of or more 20420USMJ15

o Get 15% off your order of $150 or more

o Get 15% off your order of or more 20420USMJ20

o Get 20% off your order of $200 or more

o Get 20% off your order of or more Cannabis Essentials – Clearance

o All pipes, bongs, grinders are on clearance

To learn more visit www.USMJ.com and www.GrowUSMJ.com .

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Steven Rash

CEO North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.

info@aciconglomerated.com

+1-800-861-1350

