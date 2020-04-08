USO, SNHU Announce Multiyear Partnership Renewal to Provide Online Resources and Learning Opportunities for Military-Affiliated Learners

Leading military nonprofit joins forces with university to continue to provide academic programs aligning with the military journey

ARLINGTON, Va., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Service Organizations has renewed a multiyear partnership with Southern New Hampshire University to continue to provide educational support to service members and military families. As the USO's Worldwide Education Partner, SNHU delivers educational resources and opportunities that help men and women in uniform and their spouses with transitions throughout their military journey and as they transition back to civilian life.

"We look forward to building upon our partnership with SNHU to continue to strengthen and empower military members and spouses through education," said Lisa Anastasi, USO chief development and marketing officer. "During this unprecedented time, it is more important than ever to work together to help and care for our military. As we look to provide more virtual support and programs for service members and their families, our collaboration with SNHU, which has been providing online learning services for more than 20 years, will be invaluable."

Recently named a top 10 Military Friendly® School for 2020, SNHU has been supporting service members, veterans and their families since World War II. Since first partnering with the USO in 2016, SNHU has provided valuable support, particularly in the past two years, as it has worked with the USO to award 13 full-tuition scholarships to those in the military community. SNHU, now serving more than 15,000 military-affiliated learners, also offers more than 200 online programs designed to meet the needs of working adults and provides military education benefits for service members and their spouses.

SNHU and the USO will collaborate on digital resources and online programming for military families around the world to offer academic guidance, financial literacy support and education solutions that specifically cater to the unique dynamics of those who serve.

"We are proud to continue supporting military-affiliated learners as the USO's Worldwide Education Partner," said Emily DeVito, senior director of military initiatives, SNHU. "In the wake of COVID-19, we have the opportunity to provide critical resources to military families, who often face their own unique challenges, and show them that it's possible to reach their goals through online education while also navigating this new reality."

About the USO:

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission, and to learn more about the USO, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Southern New Hampshire University:

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 87-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 130,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers over 300 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as the "Most Innovative" regional university by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at snhu.edu.

