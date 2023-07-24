USPS carrier accused of using universal key in $40K check-stealing scheme

A U.S. Postal Service employee is accused of using her universal key in a scheme to steal more than $40,000 in checks.

Jakia McMorris, 32, of Charlotte was indicted Monday.

McMorris was a city carrier from at least May 2021 for the U.S. Postal Service, working in Charlotte’s North Tryon Station. Around Sept. 13, 2021, McMorris reported she lost her USPS universal key while she was out delivering mail, the indictment alleges.

Channel 9 has reported several times on these keys. They attract thieves who use them to open mailboxes and steal mail, money, and identities.

9 FOCUS STORIES: Mail Theft Incidents

After reporting the lost key, the indictment alleges McMorris stopped going to work.

McMorris and her co-conspirators allegedly carried out a bank fraud scheme by stealing more than $40,000 in checks starting in 2021, the indictment reads. The others used stolen USPS universal keys to open outdoor mailboxes in Charlotte and steal mail that included business checks, the indictment alleges. They are accused of then depositing those checks in bank accounts that included some in McMorris’ name.

The indictment alleges the co-conspirators withdrew the money from the accounts before the banks picked up on the fraud.

McMorris is charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud and money laundering conspiracy. She was released on bond Monday.

The bank fraud conspiracy charge has a maximum prison sentence of 30 years and a $1 million fine. The other charge has a statutory 20-year penalty and a $500,000 fine.

(WATCH BELOW: Thieves steal from at least 14 mailboxes in Union County; crimes tied to Charlotte area)