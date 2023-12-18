USPS carrier killed in Tampa by hit-and-run driver, police say

A United States Postal Service carrier was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Tampa on Monday afternoon, police reported.

The incident occurred just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of North River Cove Street and North Mulberry Street, which is in the Sulphur Springs area.

The postal carrier was pronounced dead at the scene. Tampa described him as a man in his 60s but did not release his name.

Police said they learned that a dark Mercedes sedan had struck the carrier’s postal truck and that the driver left the scene. Police found a vehicle about a mile away with “damage consistent with the crash,” police said in a news release.

“Detectives are currently working to identify and apprehend the suspect driver and remain in the area gathering evidence and working to reconstruct what led to the crash,” the news release states.

Police are asking anyone who has information about the crash or video that could help the investigation contact them at (813)-231-6130.