USPS carrier shot and killed while delivering mail on Milwaukee's north side, police say

A U.S. Postal Service employee was shot and killed while delivering mail on the city's north side Friday night, Milwaukee police said.

The incident took place in the 5000 block of North 65th Street shortly before 6 p.m.

The 44-year-old mail carrier was pronounced dead at the scene by the Milwaukee Fire Department. He had over 18 years of service.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they are being assisted by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the FBI.

Police do not have anyone in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 TIPs.

"The shooting death of a Milwaukee postal worker is alarming," Mayor Cavalier Johnson said in a statement. "My thoughts are with the victim's family and colleagues."

"The postal worker in this homicide was a public servant, which makes this crime even more disturbing. Criminals responsible for death and harm in our city must be held accountable."

