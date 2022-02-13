USPS desperately needs Congressional oversight | Opinion

USPS is working to keep up with surging package delivery, yet delivery times are often impacted.

As a local business owner in Florida, we have been reading about this shipping issue for years. Some of the changes in USPS practices impact our business…slower delivery times and higher postage rates affect our business the most.

Target Print & Mail is a locally-owned second-generation woman-owned business in Tallahassee, and we’re pleased to be celebrating our 40th year in business this year.

We are grateful for a community who has continued to choose us for their print and mail projects. We employ a diverse team of 21 printing and mailing industry veterans, and we deliver multiple pallets of mail to the post office every day.

Amazon and others are keeping their package shipping rates artificially low while small businesses and families absorb the added costs, especially around the holidays. This is bankrupting the Postal Service and causing quality and speed issues with mail delivery.

We see USPS is working to keep up with surging package delivery, yet delivery times for all of us are often impacted.

We hope our state leaders, like Sen. Rick Scott and his colleagues in the US Senate, are focusing on protecting taxpayers and businesses here in Florida. We would like to see our post office succeed, and it’s difficult to do so under these conditions.

For the sake of businesses like ours and American taxpayers, our representatives in government should prioritize transparency and pricing reforms that are desperately needed at USPS.

We join other local business owners who hope that Amazon, and other big parcel shippers, pay their fair share and support the struggling Postal Service for the good of small businesses, families, and communities across the country.

Our leaders who share the values of working families and small businesses must guide their colleagues in the right direction. It is important that leaders take the reins and ensure that USPS business practices are fair for everyone.

Tracey Cohen

Tracey Cohen owns Target Print & Mail in Tallahassee, Florida.

