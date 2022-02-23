USPS gets final signoff to order new delivery vehicles

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb. The U.S. Postal Service says it has cleared the final regulatory hurdle to placing orders for next-generation mail vehicles. That keeps the Postal Service on track for taking delivery of the first of the electric- and gas-powered delivery vehicles next year. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 that the completion of an evaluation required by the National Environmental Policy Act is an important milestone for postal carriers who’ve soldiered on with overworked delivery trucks that went into service from 1987 to 1994. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DAVID SHARP
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Louis DeJoy
    American businessman, 75th United States Postmaster General

(AP) — The U.S. Postal Service said Wednesday it cleared the final regulatory hurdle to placing orders for next-generation mail vehicles — and getting some of them on delivery routes next year — despite pushback from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said the completion of an evaluation required by the National Environmental Policy Act is an important milestone for postal carriers who have soldiered on with overworked delivery trucks that went into service between 1987 to 1994.

The U.S. Postal Service’s fleet comprises more than 230,000 vehicles, including 190,000 local delivery vehicles that are due to be replaced.

“The men and women of the U.S. Postal Service have waited long enough for safer, cleaner vehicles,” DeJoy said in a statement.

Environmental groups have pushed back because only 10% of the vehicles would be electric-powered under the Postal Service contract with the manufacturer, Wisconsin-based Oshkosh Defense.

The decision published in the Federal Register allows the Postal Service to proceed with placing the first order that will include at least 5,000 electric-powered vehicles, along with an undetermined number of gas-powered vehicles, Postal Service spokesperson Kim Frum said.

The Postal Service believes it has met all its obligations and is moving forward despite a request by the Environmental Protection Agency to conduct another environmental review that looks at long-term costs. Democratic Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware, chair of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, said this month that it would be “unwise” to proceed based on a “fundamentally flawed analysis.”

“Neither rain, nor sleet, nor financial good sense will stop the leaders of the U.S. Postal Service from trying to buy dirty, polluting delivery trucks," Patricio Portillo of the Natural Resources Defense Council said Wednesday.

But DeJoy, an ally of former President Donald Trump, said more of the electric vehicles can be purchased under the contract if additional funding "from either internal or congressional sources becomes available.”

It would cost an extra $3.3 billion to convert the entire Postal Service fleet to electric vehicles. Money is included in Biden’s Build Back Better plan, but that proposal remains stalled in Congress.

The new vehicles are more environmentally friendly and boast modern amenities like climate control and safety features like air bags, backup cameras and collision avoidance — all currently lacking on the aging Grumman Long Life Vehicles.

The vehicles are also taller to make it easier for postal carriers to grab packages and parcels that have been making up a far greater portion of their deliveries, even before the pandemic.

___

Sharp reported from Portland, Maine. Associated Press writer Matthew Daly in Washington contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mississippi town loses half of police force, including chief

    A Mississippi city has lost about half of its police force amid complaints about a rise in crime.

  • Why luxury car makers like Porsche remain so profitable

    Volkswagen confirmed it's in advanced talks to spin off Porsche, one of its most profitable car brands.

  • Digital World Acquisition Corp. soars 14% as Trump's Truth Social surges to most downloaded on Apple's app store

    "Due to massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist. We love you, and you're not just a number to us. But your waitlist number is below."

  • Sheriff's Office arrests 152 so far in ongoing traffic sweep on I-4 in Polk County

    The agency said 1,592 drivers were driving between 90 and 99 mph, 275 were driving more than 100 mph. The highest speed recorded was 109 mph.

  • Rivian Receives Good News to Accelerate Its Expansion

    EV manufacturer Rivian is trying to obtain all the necessary authorizations to build a second production site in the U.S. state of Georgia.

  • Here's why Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Louisiana Friday

    Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will join vice President Kamala Harris when she travels to the state Friday.

  • GOP legislators want new ballots that - surprise! - can only be made by one company

    Republicans would require Arizona use ballots with security features that only one company with no election experience, Authentix, can provide.

  • Water, Legal Challenge Could Derail Tesla's Growth

    The company needs all of its factories operating at peak capacity. There's a reason that may not happen.

  • Man skirting prison in North Carolina goes to Vegas and cashes out $92,000, feds say

    Prosecutors said the 53-year-old was allowed on supervised release to seek medical care when he left the state without permission.

  • Authorities: Driver in Worcester hit-and-run of man in wheelchair stepped from vehicle for 74 seconds, then drove away

    On Tuesday, police identified the victim as Edward Geddis, 52, of Gardner.

  • The Dead Red Planet Part 1: If ancient Mars had oceans, where exactly were they?

    We know that Mars had liquid water on its surface long ago. The evidence for it is overwhelming; both the Curiosity and Perseverance rovers are in craters that used to be lakes, and there’s clear evidence for river channels carved into the Martian rock. And there’s water on Mars now, though locked up as ice at its poles and beneath the surface at mid-latitudes. This means that in the past, Mars had a decent atmosphere — or else the water would have boiled away, since water turns to vapor at lowe

  • A good day to die: doom for the dinosaurs came in springtime

    On a spring day 66 million years ago, paddlefish and sturgeon swam in a river that meandered through a flourishing landscape populated by mighty dinosaurs and small mammals at North Dakota's southwestern corner. Scientists said on Wednesday well-preserved fish fossils unearthed at the site are providing a deeper understanding of one of the worst days in the history of life on Earth and shedding light on the global calamity triggered by an asteroid 7.5 miles (12 km) wide striking Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. The researchers determined that it was springtime at the fossil site called the Tanis deposit - and throughout the northern hemisphere, including the spot where the asteroid hit - based on sophisticated examinations of bones from three paddlefishes and three sturgeons that died within about 30 minutes of the impact that occurred 2,200 miles (3500 km) away.

  • Why Nike and Adidas no longer dominate in China

    Chinese consumers are no longer patronizing Nike and Adidas like they used to, a trend that is purportedly driven by nationalistic rejection of forced labor accusations against the country. The insight comes from a new analysis by Bloomberg, which pointed to the Xinjiang cotton crisis in early 2021 as a “watershed moment.” The controversy centered on the alleged use of forced labor to produce cotton in the autonomous region, which is home to China’s Uyghur communities and other ethnic minorities.

  • She stole money from her nonprofit and spent much of it on her dogs. Now she owes $138,000

    Investigators tracked more than $100,000 in money from the former Office Depot Foundation to expenses for the grooming and care of Mary Wong's dogs.

  • 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor revealed with twin-turbo V6 power

    Ford has introduced the 2023 Ranger Raptor for global markets. It gets a twin-turbocharged V6 and a long list of chassis and suspension upgrades.

  • China says Taiwan is 'not Ukraine' as island raises alert level

    BEIJING/TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan is "not Ukraine" and has always been an inalienable part of China, China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday, as Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called for the island to beef up vigilance on military activities in response to the crisis. The comments come after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson flagged the risk for Taiwan in a warning last week about the damaging worldwide consequences if Western nations failed to fulfil their promises to support Ukraine's independence.

  • Arcimoto Stock Rises on Factory Opening, Plan for Self-Driving EV

    The company has delivered roughly 500 of its electric three-wheelers. Its new factory is meant to reach its full capacity of 50,000 units a year in 2025.

  • This 1969 AMC IS AMX-hilarating

    This is one of the rarest classic muscle cars to ever hit the American sales floor and with more options than even some modern cars it's an incredible find.

  • Coinbase Could Have a Blowout Quarter

    Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) reports earnings after the market closes on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, and the market doesn't seem to be expecting a lot from the company. Shares of the stock are down 47% since the third-quarter 2021 earnings report was released, and cryptocurrency in general has been under a lot of pressure in those three months. It doesn't need cryptocurrency prices to rise to make money; it needs people to make transactions.

  • India could export $500 billion in green energy over 20 years, Reliance's Ambani says

    India could become a global green energy superpower with exports of clean energy rising to $500 billion over the next 20 years, Mukesh Ambani, chairman of oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries, said on Wednesday. Indian companies including Reliance have announced plans worth billions of dollars to boost India's renewable energy capacity including building battery storage, fuel cells and producing green hydrogen at less than $1 per kilogram. "If the last 20 years, we were known for India's emergence as an IT superpower, next 20 years, I believe, along with technology, will mark our emergence as a superpower in energy and life sciences," Ambani, one of Asia's richest men, said at the Asia Economic Dialogue.