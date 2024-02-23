USPS hosting hiring event in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)—The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hosting a hiring event at the Virginia Career Works Roanoke Center on Thursday, Feb. 29.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., prospective employees will have the chance to speak with recruiters from Boones Mill, Buchanan, Fincastle, and Roanoke to learn about new opportunities at USPS. USPS invites those interested to stop by and speak to them about open positions and submit job applications.

For more information on this hiring event, visit the Virginia Career Works website.

(Courtesy, Virginia Career Works)

