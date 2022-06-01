USPS expects to boost purchase of electric delivery vehicles

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. Postal Service (USPS) logo is pictured on a mail box
David Shepardson
·2 min read

By David Shepardson

(Reuters) -The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) said on Wednesday it is seeking to boost the number of electric delivery vehicles it plans to buy as it modernizes its network for a new delivery plan.

The USPS currently plans to buy at least 10% EVs including 10,019 of an initial $2.98 billion order of 50,000 from Oshkosh Defense. The Postal Service said it is exploring options for accelerating production of the initial 10,019 BEVs toward the front of the line and "anticipates taking advantage of the flexibility built into the contract with Oshkosh to increase the number of BEVs purchased in the initial delivery order."

The new delivery strategy includes placing large carrier operations inside unused mail processing plants and "dramatically improving transportation efficiency by eliminating unnecessary trips, reducing mail handlings, increasing reliability, and decreasing time to delivery," USPS said.

USPS told Reuters that it plans to supplement its environmental impact statement (EIS) related to its Next Generation Delivery Vehicles plan.

In April, 16 states, four environmental groups and the United Auto Workers filed lawsuits seeking to block USPS's plan to buy mostly gas-powered next-generation delivery vehicles, arguing that the agency failed to comply with environmental regulations when it issued its EIS.

The White House and Environmental Protection Agency also previously asked USPS to reconsider, as have many Democrats in Congress.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in a statement Wednesday that USPS's forthcoming plan to "modernize and aggregate delivery operations will make delivery routes more efficient" and could lead to boosting EV purchases.

DeJoy noted USPS has said it "would continue to look for opportunities to further increase the electrification of our fleet in a responsible manner... A modernized network of delivery facilities provides us with such an opportunity. This is the right approach — operationally, financially, and environmentally."

DeJoy told Reuters in April USPS expects to receive about 5,000 next-generation vehicles in 2023 – and about 21,000 annually after that.

DeJoy called the initial 50,000 vehicle order “a slam dunk”, given USPS’s urgent vehicle needs: "I have people out there that have trucks that are dangerous."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis, Bernard Orr)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Delta CEO says airline trying to reach deal with Boeing

    Delta Air Lines Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian said on Wednesday it was still trying to reach an aircraft deal with Boeing Co. Reuters reported in March that Boeing was edging toward a landmark order from Delta for up to 100 of its 737 MAX 10 jets.. Asked at an industry conference if he saw a place for the MAX in Delta's fleet, Bastian said he agreed.

  • Here's Why JPMorgan Sees Meta As Broadcom's Next Billion-Dollar Customer

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) looks to use Broadcom Inc's (NASDAQ: AVGO) custom chips to build its metaverse hardware, becoming the chipmaker's next billion-dollar ASIC customer, J.P. Morgan analysts said. The analysts saw application-specific integrated circuit chips drive approximately $2 billion to $2.5 billion in revenue for Broadcom in 2022, aided by its deals with Meta and partnerships with Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT). Ana

  • Mexico Central Bank Cuts Growth Forecast to 2.2% for 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s central bank cut its growth forecast for this year and next, as the country’s recovery continues to sputter amid supply chain shortages and the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Ready to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsFed Starts

  • Vaccine for COVID-19 from Novavax nears FDA authorization

    John Trizzino, Novavax Chief Commercial Officer, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the upcoming FDA decision to allow emergency use authorization for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine on June 1.

  • U.S. Treasury's Adeyemo says global phenomena, war driving inflation

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -High inflation is being driven by global phenomena that could not be anticipated, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said on Wednesday, adding that U.S. demand remains strong. "I don't think anyone saw the invasion - Russia's invasion of Ukraine - coming, which is driving the high energy prices that we see today," Adeyemo told MSNBC a day after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she was "wrong" last year about the path that inflation would take.

  • Sheryl Sandberg Stepping Down as Meta’s COO After 14 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc.’s Sheryl Sandberg, who became one of the most recognized figures in global business after helping Facebook transform from a startup into a multibillion-dollar advertising powerhouse, is stepping down as chief operating officer.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Ready to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksOne-Third of Americans Making $250

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk issues ultimatum to remote workers

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to detail Tesla CEO Elon Musk's demand that the company's workers and executives should be expected to return to the office.

  • HPE earnings fall short amid inflation, supply chain challenges

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down quarterly earnings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.&nbsp;

  • Lululemon stock dips ahead of earnings Thursday

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss upcoming Lululemon earnings.

  • Stocks: Energy leads, Facebook stock falls on news of Sheryl Sandberg’s departure

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre checks out the market losses, in addition to the energy sector, GameStop, and Facebook.

  • Bear market rallies are the new norm 'for now,' top strategist says

    Bear market rallies should be expected in the near-term.

  • Police investigating new case of mailbox theft at Kettering post office

    Just days after Kettering police announced four people were arrested in connection to a mail theft investigation, officers were called to investigate a new case about a week later at the Forrer Boulevard location.

  • Despite rising calls, Utica fire department waits on federal grant for more positions

    Tabled legislation at a May 23 meeting was the latest delay to efforts by Utica's fire department to increase its staffing amid growing call volume.

  • UK regulator probes Royal Mail's failure to meet delivery targets

    Britain's communications regulator Ofcom launched a probe on Tuesday into Royal Mail's failure to meet targets in the past year, the latest hurdle for the post and parcel delivery firm as it also grapples with union disputes. "Our investigation ... will gather evidence to understand the reasons behind this substantial lapse in performance, and determine whether Royal Mail has breached its requirements," Ofcom said in a statement. A Royal Mail spokesperson said: "We are disappointed with our 2021-22 Quality of Service performance and apologise to all customers that have been affected by any service issues," adding that the firm would fully participate in Ofcom's probe.