USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Peabody

Authorities are searching for a man in his 20′s who robbed a United States Postal Service employee at gunpoint in Peabody on Wednesday.

Peabody police said the mail carrier was delivering letters on Veterans Memorial Drive when they were approached by an armed suspect from behind who demanded his keys to the Postal Boxes just before 12:30 p.m.

The suspect is described as an African American male in his 20′s with a skinny build, approximately 5′08″ in height. He was wearing a puffy black jacket with a yellow hoodie and a blue face mask. Police said the suspect fled the scene in a Grey Honda.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matthew Mason at 978-538-6369 or Detective Andrew Greenberg at 978-538-6313.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW