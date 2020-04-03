USPS mail carriers say the service isn't doing enough to protect them from the coronavirus and are mixing DIY sanitizer and buying gloves online to stay safe

Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Business Insider spoke with two US Postal Service mail carriers this week who said their employer was doing too little to protect them during the coronavirus outbreak.

They described unsanitary conditions in post offices and mail trucks and said they were not getting protective equipment like gloves and face masks.

One resorted to making her own sanitizer at home from bleach, while the other has bought gloves and masks at inflated prices online.

The USPS did not answer the workers' concerns directly but said in a statement that it was taking action to limit the risk of infection among its staff.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

With many Americans under orders to stay at home, work has continued as usual for the United States Postal Service, deemed an "essential" business.

But mail carriers are concerned that their working conditions have made them sitting ducks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Business Insider spoke with two mail carriers this week who said social distancing was not being enforced in their workplace, heightening the risk of the infection spreading.

They also said that post offices and trucks were not being kept clean and that they had not received protective gear like face masks or gloves.

Both were spending their own money on makeshift protection that they argued should be provided universally by their employers.

USPS has said it's enforcing social distancing, enhancing its cleanliness, and giving workers protection — but the mail carriers we spoke with said they hadn't seen any evidence of this.

Both asked to remain anonymous, fearing the loss of their jobs if they spoke publicly.

No protective equipment and unsanitary conditions

One mail carrier in the Suncoast region of Florida said the Postal Service hadn't been supplying masks or gloves, or even keeping hand sanitizer in the office and trucks.

She said she was instead making a bleach solution at home to clean her truck.

"Given the fact that we see customers every single day, I just feel like they could do a better job in making sure we have safe, sanitized working conditions," she said.

"That's just not happening, largely in part due to a lack of availability" of protective products, she said.

Another mail carrier at a post office outside Stockton, California, said the only protection he was aware of was a big container of hand sanitizer his supervisor keeps on their desk.

A postal worker in California sent us this picture of his dirty mail-carrier van. The two workers we spoke with expressed concern about the hygiene in their workplace. More

Handout

"They aren't taking this very seriously in my opinion at all," he said. "We don't have masks. There isn't social distancing." He added that in the back of the post office, "you're nearly shoulder to shoulder with everyone all the time."

His position at USPS requires him to fill in where he's needed, which means sharing trucks with other carriers, something he worries about.

Because he hasn't gotten masks or gloves from USPS, he's resorted to buying them on the internet at high prices — $60 for a pack of reusable masks off Etsy, and $50 for rubber gloves, he said.

The public don't take social distancing seriously

The California carrier said the thing that worried him the most was how people kept flouting social-distancing measures to interact with him daily.

The Postal Service has discontinued the need for customer signatures and allowed workers to drop items off instead of passing them directly to a recipient. But that doesn't matter if people aren't keeping their distance.

"The public, to be honest, are even more clueless," he said. "I hate to put it that way. Everyone I encounter is nice and friendly.

"But we've been told not to go up to people, and the first thing 50% of the people do as soon as they hear me is walk out of their house — literally up to me — to grab the mail. Maybe because it's something to do. That's the scariest part of my day."

It's only a matter of time

The California carrier said this picture of a dirty bathroom at his post office was evidence that the agency is not cleaning seriously during the coronavirus outbreak. More