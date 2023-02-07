USPS office in Fort Mill targeted by mail thieves, detectives say

The United States Postal Service office in Fort Mill has become a target of regular and repeated thefts, according to detectives there.

Police said they’ve been investigating the thefts with the help of USPS inspectors.

Authorities asked anyone who wants to mail their items there to consider only dropping off mail inside the post office, because the thieves have been targeting the blue mailboxes outside.

