USPS public meeting preview

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The United States Postal Service (USPS) will be holding its first public meeting to discuss and gather public input about a recent survey of the state of the Grand Junction distribution facility.

Shane McDonnell, Vice President of the USPS Western Colorado Area Local 600, talked to WesternSlopeNow about the scheduled meeting and the changes expected to come.

The meeting will take place Thursday, February 22 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 1455 North 12th Street, inside the University Center on the Colorado Mesa University campus.

