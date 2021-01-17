USPS says it's removing mailboxes and suspending mail collection in several major cities ahead of Biden's inauguration

Sarah Al-Arshani
us postal service
A person drops a letter into a USPS mailbox during Phase 4 of re-opening following restrictions imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus on September 7, 2020 in New York City. Noam Galai/Getty Images

  • The US Postal Service will remove some mailboxes and halt collection in several major cities as a safety measure ahead of next week's presidential inauguration.

  • States and cities across the country are expecting unrest in the days leading up to January 20.

The US Postal Services said it will remove mailboxes in several major cities as a security measure ahead of Joe Biden's Inauguration next week.

As a security measure ahead of the January 20 event, mailboxes in at least 17 states including California and New Jersey, as well as Washington, DC, will be temporarily removed, several press releases from USPS said.

"It's part of our normal procedures to keep our employees and customers safe during times of protest or when large crowds are gathered near postal facilities, on postal routes, or by mailboxes," USPS spokesman David Partenheimer told Insider.

At least 14 post offices in DC will also be closed on Inauguration Day, the Postal Service said in a statement.

States and cities are bracing for more civil unrest ahead of Biden's inauguration. On January 6, supporters of President Donald Trump breached the US Capitol and clashed with law enforcement, halting the joint session of Congress as lawmakers were debating challenges to electoral votes.

Five people died, including a Capitol Police officer and a woman who was shot by law-enforcement officials while participating in the riot.

Afterward, an FBI bulletin warned that in the days leading up to the inauguration, "armed protests" are expected to take place at the US Capitol and state capitols across the country.

The USPS security measure is also in anticipation of the unrest.

Read the original article on Business Insider

