USPS to slow some mail deliveries ahead of the holidays

Dr. Phil CBS

Linda claims she was a good mother and provider who gave her children nice clothes, family vacations and sent them to private schools. Her daughter, Emily, says her childhood was full of dysfunction because Linda was living a double life. By day, Linda says she was a suburban housewife driving her kids to ballet and soccer, but by night, she owned and operated two “massage parlors” that serviced rich and powerful men. “It took me a few hours to get from mother mode to pimp mode,” she says. Linda claims that between the two locations, she brought in an average of $30,000 per month. She says she operated a successful business for more than 20 years before being caught up in a “large sting operation” that shut her down for good. She was arrested for promotion of prostitution and racketeering. “Once I was arrested, my marriage was over,” says Linda. “When I got out of jail, I was totally dependent on Emily.” Linda claims her relationship with her daughter, Emily, is "great," but Emily says she sees things differently. Can Dr. Phil help? This episode, ‘“My Mother The Ex-Madam,’” airs Wednesday. Check your local listing to find out where to watch. Read more about Linda and Emily’s story in “Fallen Woman The True Story of Linda May Spencer: Madam, Maven, Mother,” Available wherever books are sold. WATCH: Mother By Day, Madam By Night: Daughter Says Mom Lived A Double Life TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Have an outrageous story that will shock Dr. Phil?