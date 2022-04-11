USPS stops deliveries to California neighborhood after repeated attacks on mail carriers: Report

The United States Postal Service has suspended services in one neighborhood in Santa Monica, California, because of repeated attacks on mail carriers since January, according to a report.

The first incident happened on Jan. 19 when a resident living near the intersection of 14th Street and Arizona Avenue allegedly swung a broomstick at one carrier delivering mail in the early evening hours, CBS News reported. The carrier reportedly was not injured in the attack.

Months later, residents recently received notices from the USPS informing them that delivery service has been hereby suspended to all addresses located in the 1300 block of 14th Street.

The notice explained that "multiple carriers have been subjected to assaults and threats of assault from an individual who has not been located or apprehended."

Still, only one assault has been officially reported, and the victim in that incident declined to have the case prosecuted, CBS News reported.

A spokesperson for the Santa Monica Police Department told the outlet that the suspect is well known among officers, who’ve had several issues with him in the past, mostly related to domestic incidents.

It’s not clear when the suspension is set to end. Despite the notice, USPS still has been delivering packages in the neighborhood, but paper mail delivery has halted, and residents have been instructed to pick up their mail in person at their post office on 7th Street.

"My immediate reaction was just disappointment," Courtney Smith, who lives in the area, told CBS.

"I feel a lot of compassion for the mail carriers," she added. "Not doing anything is not the solution."

Fox News Digital reached out to USPS and Santa Monica police for added comment.