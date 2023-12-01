USPS unveils swift action plan for mail delivery woes in Dickinson

Nov. 30—DICKINSON — In a recent conversation with Angela Bye, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) District Manager for North Dakota and Minnesota, Senator John Hoeven expressed ongoing concerns about delays affecting the timely delivery of mail, packages and newspapers in the Dickinson area following The

Dickinson Press' recent coverage

on the growing frustration prompting citizens to organize and seek intervention from elected officials.

Today, his office reaffirmed these concerns in a press release, emphasizing the need for swift resolution.

"After hearing about issues with mail and newspaper delivery in the Dickinson area, our office raised the issue directly with USPS leadership including District Manager Bye," Hoeven said. "They indicated they will look into these issues and work to address them. We'll continue pressing USPS to ensure timely delivery for our residents, especially with the holiday season and winter weather approaching."

The United States Postal Service (USPS) issued a press release on Friday outlining its plan to address the issues affecting Dickinson and other communities nationwide. Desai O Abdul-Razzaaq, a USPS Strategic Communications Specialist, presented a comprehensive plan of action to tackle workforce shortages, outlining a four-pronged approach.

To alleviate personnel shortages contributing to delays, the USPS initiated a series of job fairs across North Dakota and Minnesota. These events aim to hire additional staff for various roles, including letter carriers, rural route carriers, mail handlers, mail processing clerks and retail clerks.

Further, in an effort to improve efficiency the USPS highlighted renewed and comprehensive training programs. These programs focus on entry-level functional job-related training, technical hands-on learning, new supervisor training and management-to-executive level development.

In addition to hiring and training initiatives, the USPS stressed the importance of open communication with the community. The press release encouraged local residents to attend USPS Job Fairs to explore job opportunities and openly discuss concerns with their respective Postmasters.

Addressing the concerns raised by Dickinson residents who contacted Senators Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, Representative Kelly Armstrong, and Governor Doug Burgum, the USPS committed to working collaboratively with elected officials. The release emphasized the USPS's dedication to resolving ongoing issues and rebuilding trust within the community.

To swiftly address the reported mail delays, the USPS announced that the job fairs would take place today, Thursday, Nov. 30, in various post office locations in North Dakota and Minnesota, including Dickinson. This move underscores their immediate commitment to resolving concerns and ensuring a seamless experience for residents.

For those eager to join the USPS team, various Job Fairs will take place Thursday, Nov. 30. The postal service are actively hiring for all entry-level positions. Visit the following post office locations in North Dakota to learn more about the positions available:

Bismarck: 220 E Rosser Ave, Bismarck, ND 58501, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Devils Lake: 502 3rd St NE, Devils Lake, ND 58301, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dickinson: 15 E 1st St, Dickinson, ND 58601, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fargo-Prairiewood: 657 2nd Ave N Fargo, ND 58102, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fargo: 1455 32nd St S, Fargo, ND 58103, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grand Forks: 2501 28th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND 58201, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mandan: 300 Collins Avenue, Mandan, ND 58554, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Williston: 120 E Broadway, Williston, ND 58801, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.