USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to return to Virginia

The U.S.S. Gerald Ford Strike Group will return to port in Norfolk Virginia, the Navy said Monday. Photo Courtesy of U.S.S. Gerald Ford.

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is returning to port in Norfolk, Va., after being deployed to the Mediterranean in October amid renewed fighting between Hamas and the Israeli military and threats to shipping in the region.

"DoD will continue to leverage its collective force posture in the region to deter any state or non-state actor from escalating this crisis beyond Gaza," the sixth fleet said in a statement Monday.

The naval group was diverted to the Mediterranean the day after the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attacks that killed some 1,200 Israelis.

Ships from the strike group reportedly intercepted missiles launched by Houthi militants in Yemen.

Maersk shipping line announced this week that it would pause shipping through the Red Sea after one of its vessels, the Maersk Hanzhou, was reportedly targeted by Houthi rebels.

Helicopters from the carrier group reportedly sank three Houthi boats over the weekend.

The carrier group includes the USS. Gerald R. Ford, USS Mesa Verde transport ship, USS Carter Hall landing vessel and USS Bataan amphibious assault ship.

The The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, which also also deployed to the Middle East in October, remains in place.