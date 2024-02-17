USS John L. Canley commissioning ceremony takes place in Coronado

CORONADO, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — Saturday, Feb. 17 marks commissioning day for the future USS John L. Canley (ESB 6). The ceremony is taking place at Naval Base Coronado’s Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego.

According to Naval Surface Forces, Secretary of the Navy Kenneth J. Braithwaite announced on Nov. 10, 2020 that the ESB 6 would be named “to honor a man who exemplified all that has made our service strong and our Nation thrive.”

Memorial held in Miramar for five Marines killed in helicopter crash

That man is U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. John L. Canley, Ret., who was awarded the Medal of Honor 50 years after his actions during the Battle of Hue City. As explained by Naval Surface Forces, Canley served as Company Gunnery Sergeant, Company A, First Battalion, First Marines, First Marine Division in the Republic of Vietnam from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, 1968.

Sgt. Maj. Canley passed away in Bend, Oregon on May 11, 2022.

ESB 6 will be the newest commissioned Expeditionary Sea Base (ESB) and the sixth ship in the expeditionary mobile base platform.

“It will be part of the critical access infrastructure supporting the deployment of forces, equipment, supplies, and warfighting capability,” said Naval Surface Forces.

The future USS John L. Canley will be part of the Forward Deployed Naval Force operating from Saipan.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.