USS Johnston: Sub dives to deepest-known shipwreck

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rebecca Morelle - Science correspondent, BBC News
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A submersible has dived to the world’s deepest-known shipwreck.

The vessel reached the USS Johnston, which lies 6.5km (4 miles) beneath the waves in the Philippine Sea in the Pacific Ocean.

Explorers spent several hours surveying and filming the wreck over a series of dives.

The 115m-long US Navy destroyer sank during the Battle off Samar in 1944 after a fierce battle with a large fleet of Japanese warships.

Victor Vescovo, who led the expedition and piloted the sub, said: “The wreck is so deep so there's very little oxygen down there, and while there is a little bit of contamination from marine life, it's remarkably well intact except for the damage it took from the furious fight.”

View of the starboard bow with the anchor still in place and the hull number 557,
This shows the starboard bow with the anchor still in place

The remains of the USS Johnston were first discovered in 2019, and parts of the destroyer were filmed with a remotely operated vehicle (ROV).

But a large part of the wreckage lay deeper than the ROV was able to reach, so for this expedition a submersible called the DSV Limiting Factor was deployed.

The vessel has a 9cm-thick (3.5in) titanium pressure hull that two people can fit inside, and it is able to descend to any depth. Previously it has explored the deepest place in the ocean, the Mariana Trench, which lies almost 11km down, as well as the Titanic.

It took several dives to relocate the wreck of the USS Johnston, but then Victor Vescovo, along with engineer Shane Eigler on one dive and naval historian Parks Stephenson on another, were able to spend time surveying and filming the destroyer.

Map
Map

Mr Vescovo said that the hull number – 557 – was clearly visible on both sides of its bow, and two full gun turrets were also intact.

“The gun turrets are right where they're supposed to be, they're even pointing in the correct direction that we believe that they should have been, as they were continuing to fire until the ship went down,” he explained.

“And we saw the twin torpedo racks in the middle of the ship that were completely empty because they shot all the torpedoes at the Japanese.”

The team is now working with naval historians in the hope of shedding more light on the World War Two battle.

The relatively small USS Johnston was heavily outnumbered by the Japanese fleet, which included Japan’s largest battleship, but was awarded for its courage under heavy fire.

Of the crew of 327, only 141 survived the battle.

No human remains or clothing were found during the expedition, and the team laid wreaths before and after the dives.

Follow Rebecca on Twitter.

Recommended Stories

  • Welp, This Navy Submarine Is Infested With Bedbugs

    A $3 billion ship isn't so different from a dingy college dorm.

  • India pushes back deadline for coal-fired utilities to adopt new emission norms

    India has pushed back deadlines for coal-fired power plants to adopt new emission norms by up to three years, and allowed utilities that miss the new target to continue operating after paying a penalty, according to a government notice. India had initially set a 2017 deadline for thermal power plants to install Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) units that cut emissions of sulphur dioxides. The new order dated April 1 from the environment ministry says plants near populous regions and the capital New Delhi will have to comply by 2022, while utilities in less polluting areas have up to 2025 to comply or retire units.

  • Company involved in 15 million discarded doses of the J&J vaccine has history of quality control violations

    The company is at the center of the mix-up that led to roughly 15 million discarded doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine earlier this week.

  • Biden admin lauds talks on readmitting US to Iran nuke deal

    The Biden administration on Thursday welcomed a European Union announcement that the participants in the Iran nuclear deal will meet this week to discuss a possible return of the United States to the 2015 accord. Friday’s virtual meeting of officials from Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and Iran comes as the U.S. is exploring ways to rejoin the deal that former President Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018. The State Department praised the meeting and said it would be watched closely by U.S. officials.

  • The owners of the Ever Given are suing its operators after the massive ship spent 6 days lodged in the Suez Canal

    The owners of the giant container ship filed a lawsuit against the Evergreen Marine Corp. in the High Court in London, according to The Lawyer.

  • WHO's 'not credible' coronavirus report angers scientists and politicians alike

    A new report from the World Health Organization that seeks to uncover the origins of the coronavirus pandemic has been met with skepticism from Washington, all but ensuring that the question of how the pathogen emerged would remain a nagging issue for President Biden.

  • The Navy Reveals Plans for Its New Fighter Jet

    The sixth-gen strike fighter will replace the Super Hornet—and take a "little buddy" along for the ride.

  • ‘No hand-wringing’: Biden embraces aggressive approach to thorny cultural issues

    President Joe Biden has embraced a set of expansive positions on cultural issues, often pushing even further to the left than former President Barack Obama.

  • Did ‘Law & Order’ Just Open the Door for Benson and Stabler to Finally Hook Up?

    NBCThis post contains spoilers for Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime.Reunited, and it feels so... well, not good, really. On Thursday night, Law & Order finally reunited NBC’s most beloved platonic couple: After a decade apart, Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson and Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler are back on the case. Unfortunately, it took the death of Stabler’s wife, Kathy, at the hands of a mysterious, high-level criminal to make it happen.Thursday marks the premiere of Meloni’s new Law & Order spinoff, Organized Crime. Given the magnitude of Benson and Stabler’s (Babe-ler’s?) reunion, it should come as no surprise that NBC blew the event up into a crossover event with SVU—which opened on Kathy Stabler being wheeled into an ambulance as a stunned Olivia looked on. Apparently, despite the fact that the Stablers have been living overseas, they’ve become a bombing target here in the U.S. Maybe it has something to do with Elliot’s new job?As Stabler explains, he went on a walkabout for a few years after his departure from the NYPD; he began working private security and eventually, he wound up working as an international liaison handling terrorism, sex-trafficking, and organized crime. He came to New York to testify on a case, and Kathy had tagged along. Apparently, the police placard in their rental car tipped off the bomber.Kathy initially survived the attack, but later died in the hospital of a ruptured spleen. Benson and her team are able to track down the suspected bomber, but soon enough he, too, is found dead in his cell from an overdose. The explosive appears to have been an international design.Life After ‘SVU’: Christopher Meloni on ‘They Came Together,’ Stabler, and His Famous BehindSadly for Kathy, her brush with death is mostly just a plot device to bring Benson and Stabler together (and, of course, launch Stabler’s new standalone TV gig). Benson volunteers to lead the bombing investigation, and allows her old partner to accompany her during the first interrogation, where they question a QAnon devotee. It quickly becomes clear, however, that the perpetrator in this case is someone far more sophisticated.A lot has changed since last time Stabler appeared onscreen. In his latter seasons, especially, Meloni’s character became known for his hot temper and propensity for bending the rules—qualities that have not aged well in light of recent discussions of how cop procedurals have promoted harmful ideas about policing. So as Stabler made his grand return, viewers also got a healthy dose of hand-wringing about how “good” or “bad” of a cop he might be now. “Don’t tell me, ‘We don’t do it that way anymore, please,’” Stabler tells Benson at one point. “I’ve been living out of New York, not under a rock.” Vouching for his former colleague to a newer peer, Finn insists, “End of the day, he’s a good cop.”Eventually, Stabler loses his cool over the questions: “I’m pretty sick of people judging me for who I was 12 years ago,” he says. “I was a good cop then, I’m a good cop now.”As Ayanna Bell, the organized crime officer in charge of hunting down the criminal element responsible for his wife’s apparent murderer, shoots back, “Guys who came up when you did, you guys never think you need to change your ways.”But the chief order of business in hour one of this crossover event, naturally, was addressing the distance that’s festered between Stabler and Benson in their decade apart.It’s been 10 years since Benson and Stabler worked a case together. Meloni’s last episode, the Season 12 finale, ended with Stabler shooting the daughter of a rape victim, who’d open fire in the NYPD precinct with a gun she’d purchased off the street. In subsequent episodes, Benson learned her longtime partner had resigned. The two have not spoken since.“Are you sorry for leaving, or are you sorry for walking—for not giving me the courtesy of telling me?” Benson asks. “You were the single most important person in my life. And you just... disappeared.”“I know,” Elliot replies. “I was afraid. If I heard your voice, I wouldn’t have been able to leave.”Stabler and Benson’s partnership was always, erm, shall we say... intense? That fact came up Thursday night as well, as newer squad members, including Amanda Rollins, hint at the ambiguous “thing” the pair notoriously shared. Stabler seems curious when Finn mentions Olivia’s romantic relationships, and tries to glean some information out of his old colleague—only to be told he’ll need to ask himself.At the risk of sounding crass about poor Kathy’s death, her tragic fate does prompt one, yes, very crass question: Are we finally, after all these years, going to see Stabler and Benson kiss? Pretty please?Right now, however, Stabler obviously has bigger fish to fry. Kathy’s murder case is officially out of Benson’s jurisdiction, although that’s no guarantee she’ll stand down. Stabler’s youngest son, Eli, is shattered over his mother’s death and despondent that the family will not be returning to Rome. (Sadly, NBC apparently does not have the funds to give us Law & Order Takes Tuscany.) Stabler himself, meanwhile, has already begun grilling international criminals and chasing down leads, continually referring back to a smuggling case he’d been working in Puglia. Turns out, medical supplies have become a lucrative source of money for organized crime rings during COVID times. At the root of all this, it seems, is Freddie (Dylan McDermott)—the son of a notorious mob boss named Sinatra (yes, Sinatra) whose goons were also behind the Puglia PPE smuggling. Freddie, who also goes by the name Richard Wheatley, enjoys an upper-crust existence, painting himself as a legitimate businessman. Even Sinatra seemed ready to rat his son out to Stabler—but unfortunately, Freddie got to him first and executed him on the Wonder Wheel in Coney Island. Now, the chase is afoot. It seems likely that this case will consume a good portion of Organized Crime’s premiere season, or at least provide its early narrative backbone. But once the fog clears and the gavel inevitably falls, there will be time for other, longer-simmering questions—including, yes, whether after all these years, fans might finally get to see Benson and Stabler reconcile and, eventually, smooch. For now, however, we’ll have to wait and see.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Matt Gaetz reportedly received talking-to about 'acting professionally' in Congress by House staff during first term, per CNN

    A spokesperson for the Florida representative denied any such conversation took place between Gaetz and then-House Speaker Paul Ryan or his staff.

  • Train crash kills 48 in Taiwan's deadliest rail tragedy for decades

    A Taiwan express train with almost 500 aboard derailed in a tunnel on Friday, killing at least 48 passengers and injuring 66 in the island's worst rail disaster in almost four decades. The crash, north of the eastern city of Hualien, killed the driver of the train carrying many tourists and people heading home at the start of a long weekend traditional holiday to tend to family graves. Taiwan media said many people were standing as the train was so crowded, and were tossed about by the crash impact.

  • Biden keeps saying 'no one making under $400,000' will see their taxes go up under his proposals. But the threshold applies to households, not individuals.

    Biden says "no one making under $400,000 will see their taxes go up," but the White House says families qualify. That still only hits the richest.

  • The 'daughter of Bengal' taking on India's PM

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is locked in a fierce election battle with Mr Modi's party.

  • Taiwan train derails killing dozens

    A train in Taiwan has derailed inside a tunnel killing dozens of people.Around 70 passengers are still trapped and 40 others have been taken to hospital, in what is Taiwan's worst rail disaster in at least four decades.The train had been travelling from Taipei to Taitung when it apparently hit a truck and came off the rails north of Hualien.Images of the crash scene show carriages inside the tunnel ripped apart from the impact.Taiwan's fire department said there had been some 350 people on board the train.Many of them were reported to have been standing because it was so full.More than 80 people have been evacuated from the first four carriages, but the others are harder to reach.The accident happened at the start of the long weekend for the traditional Tomb Sweeping Day.The last major train derailment in Taiwan was in 2018, which left 18 people dead.

  • A first kiss, a battle with addiction: Floyd's girlfriend testifies at Chauvin murder trial

    MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) -George Floyd's girlfriend took the witness stand on Thursday and described their relationship, from a first kiss to date nights at restaurants, but also spoke about how an addiction to painkillers took hold of their life together. Courteney Ross, 45, was the first witness who personally knew Floyd to testify at the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman charged with murdering the man she loved by kneeling on his neck during an arrest last May. In her testimony, Ross described how her romance with Floyd began in 2017 when he offered to pray with her.

  • Blocked by the EU's export ban, Japan got its first AstraZeneca vaccines from the US instead

    AstraZeneca's Tomoo Tanaka told the Asahi Shimbun on Thursday that the company wanted to get the vaccine from Europe but could not.

  • Myanmar coup: Six-year-old shot 'as she ran into father's arms'

    Khin Myo Chit was killed by security forces in her home, becoming the crackdown's youngest victim.

  • A US cruise line just announced a vaccine requirement. These are all the cruise lines that will require COVID-19 vaccinations for guests and crew

    Over the last month, several cruise lines have started requiring crew members or guests to receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to sailing.

  • The research is in: People who've already had COVID-19 need just one shot

    Giving people who've already had COVID-19 a second dose may be a waste, since the first one already acts like a booster.

  • 12 former 'Apprentice' contestants who have spoken out against Donald Trump

    Omarosa Manigault Newman wrote a book about her time working for Trump titled "Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House."