USS Louisiana, last of the Ohio class to be refueled, leaves dry dock

Josh Farley, Kitsap Sun
·3 min read

BREMERTON — 818 days.

That's how long the USS Louisiana submarine remained in a dry dock berth at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, as workers refueled its nuclear reactor and extended the life of the boat by 20 years.

The critical overhaul of a submarine that patrols the oceans armed with nuclear weapons was called the most comprehensive of any completed on the 18 boats of the Ohio class by shipyard leaders.

“Despite many challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, unexpected new work items, and competing shipyard priorities, the Louisiana team kept a positive attitude in support of this undocking,” said Capt. Jip Mosman, commanding officer of the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard.

The USS Louisiana undocks at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard Dec. 7.
The USS Louisiana undocks at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard Dec. 7.

The 560-foot-long Louisiana entered the shipyard's dry dock 4 on Sept. 11, 2019. It emerged on Dec. 7, 2021, most of the way through what's known as the Engineered Refueling Overhaul, or ERO.

The shipyard said the last refueling of an Ohio class vessel is also the most all-inclusive ever completed, with more than 6.5 million man-hours contributed to the project. That adds up to more than 800,000 workdays, 100,000 more than the last refueling of the shipyard of the USS Maine. Navy leaders did not disclose the cost of the Louisiana's refueling project, but the USS Maine's was $371 million.

The boat's berthing areas were also expanded to make it possible for enlisted women sailors to serve on board. Submarines were among the last assignments in the military where women weren't allowed to serve, but that changed in 2011 with the first female officers.

More: Pioneering female Navy submariner on the International Space Station has her eye on the moon next

Among the other work: Louisiana's emergency diesel generator was overhauled, its shaft replaced and several of its tanks were inspected and repaired. A new streamlined tactical system was also installed and its control station and radio room upgraded. Hydraulic, plumbing, air and seawater systems were also repaired.

Ken Rogers, the shipyard's superintendent on the project, said in a statement that Louisiana's sailors had been integral partners in completing the dry dock work.

“They were instrumental in ensuring work controls met timelines and personnel were always available to support testing and evolutions to support system restoration," Rogers said.

The boat was commissioned in 1997 as part of what the Navy calls its most important mission: "Strategic deterrence." The Louisiana, now among 13 other submarines, is armed with 20 nuclear missiles when patrolling the seas with its alternating blue and gold crews. The sub, hidden under the waves, can respond to a nuclear first strike on the country, making it the "most survivable leg" of the country's nuclear triad, which also includes bombs and land-based nuclear weapons.

More: Bangor subs to get new kind of nuclear weapon

Commissioned in 1997, the Louisiana arrived in Puget Sound in 2005 following a 58-day, 18,000-mile voyage from Kings Bay, Ga., around the tip of South America.

The Louisiana was involved in a collision in August 2016 when one of its accompanying blocking vessels in and out of Puget Sound collided with the submarine in the Strait of Juan de Fuca. No injuries were reported. The shipyard made at least $10 million in repairs to the submarine, including its sonar dome.

More: What happened when the USS Louisiana ballistic missile sub collided with an escort ship

The shipyard has been using the Louisiana's work to test out a process known as the Naval Sustainment System, with the aim of speeding up critical work on Navy vessels.

​​​​​​Josh Farley is a reporter covering the military and Bremerton for the Kitsap Sun. He can be reached at 360-792-9227, josh.farley@kitsapsun.com or on Twitter at @joshfarley.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: USS Louisiana, last of the Ohio class to be refueled, leaves dry dock

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • South Korea and US 'effectively' agree on draft to end Korean War

    South Korea and the United States have "effectively reached an agreement" on a draft declaring the end of the Korean War. Time to talk diplomacy: In a press statement, South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong noted that the two nations are now “considering various ways on how to advance discussions with North Korea," reported Yonhap News. U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price has earlier said that the U.S. government harbors "no hostile intent" and is ready to meet North Korea "without preconditions."

  • Ohio National Guard deployed to Ohio State Wexner Medical Center to aid COVID-19 surge

    Ohio set a new record Wednesday for COVID-19 hospitalizations: 5,356 patients.

  • Potentially explosive shipwreck in River Thames to be broken up

    Detonation may create ‘mass damage’ and five-metre wave, survey says

  • Zaya Wade Serves Serious Style in Teddy Bear Sweater, Red Mini Skirt and Heavy-Duty Boots

    The teenager rocked a monochrome look in her latest post.

  • Iran launches rocket into space amid Vienna nuclear talks

    Iran launched a rocket with a satellite carrier bearing three devices into space, authorities announced Thursday, without saying whether any of the objects had entered Earth's orbit. It was not clear when the launch happened or what devices the carrier brought with it. Iran aired footage of the blastoff against the backdrop of negotiations in Vienna to restore Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers.

  • US affirms new interpretation for high-level nuclear waste

    The Biden administration has affirmed a Trump administration interpretation of high-level radioactive waste that is based on the waste’s radioactivity rather than how it was produced. The U.S. Department of Energy announcement last week means some radioactive waste from nuclear weapons production stored in Idaho, Washington and South Carolina could be reclassified and moved for permanent storage elsewhere. “After extensive policy and legal assessment, DOE affirmed that the interpretation is consistent with the law, guided by the best available science and data, and that the views of members of the public and the scientific community were considered in its adoption,” the agency said in a statement to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

  • Japanese restaurant in Illinois under fire for refusing service to two Black customers

    An Asian food court stall in Illinois has gone viral on TikTok after an employee refused to serve two Black sisters because of his alleged encounter with another Black person earlier that day. What happened: TikTok user @labellamonay shared the incident on Sunday, and the clip has been viewed more than 1.1 million times at the time of this writing. In the two-minute video, the TikTok user confronts an Asian server of Fox Valley Mall’s Nori Japan in Aurora, Illinois, after he allegedly refused to serve the woman’s sister, because she is Black.

  • Congress gives Missile Defense Agency authority to research and develop laser tech for missile defense

    The Missile Defense Agency has received a renewed mandate from Congress to research and develop defensive laser weapons to take out ballistic and hypersonic missile threats.

  • COVID cases continue to surge in South Carolina with highest total in Greenville County

    State health officials on Thursday reported 5,911 new cases of COVID-19. Greenville County led the way with 781 new cases.

  • Grocery chain Hy-Vee’s armed retail security force planned to expand to Kansas City

    The company released a video clip Wednesday of security guards patrolling grocery aisles with guns and badges.

  • Dry cleaners hit hard by pandemic

    Dry cleaners have seen a decrease in pandemic business while also experiencing shortages in supplies and employees.

  • Biden to speak with Putin amid Russia’s increased presence near Ukraine

    Two leaders will discuss a range of topics, including ‘upcoming diplomatic engagements in Russia’ Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in Geneva, Switzerland, in June. Photograph: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Joe Biden will speak on Thursday with Vladimir Putin regarding the Russian president increased security demands in eastern Europe. The two leaders will discuss a range of topics, including “upcoming diplomatic engagements in Russia”, said US national security council spokesperson Emily Horne in a st

  • Vienna Nazi art show seeks to address WWII legacy

    An exhibition of Nazi paintings and sculptures by predominantly Austrian artists in Vienna is aiming to shed light on the politics of art under the Third Reich -- one of the latest ways in which the capital is seeking to address its complicated war-era past.

  • Turkish crisis turns books into vanishing luxuries

    Turkish doctoral student Gulfer Ulas saw the first edition of her favourite Thomas Mann collection published for 33 liras.

  • Analysis-Hoping for cheaper gas to come, Europe reverses Russian link to tap storage

    Gas traders are relying on stockpiles to supply European buyers and avoid paying near record-high prices, industry sources and market analysts said, explaining the unusual reverse in direction of flows through a major Russian pipeline. The 33 billion cubic metre (bcm) Yamal-Europe Pipeline, which accounts for about one sixth of Russia's exports to Europe and Turkey, has been in reverse mode since Dec. 21, meaning gas is being shipped east from Germany to Poland. In Poland, which failed to conclude a new gas supply deal with Russia last year, some traders have already used their annual contracted volumes from Russian supplier Gazprom.

  • Northrop's (NOC) Unit Wins $1.4B Deal to Manufacture IBCS

    Northrop's (NOC) business unit, Northrop Grumman Systems Corp, is going to conduct full-rate production of the IBCS.

  • Ready for the future: WIPP projects in 2021 advance nuclear waste disposal mission

    Projects in 2021 continued to support WIPP’s recovery from the 2014, as officials worked toward a goal of increasing weekly shipments of nuclear waste.

  • Myanmar military massacres people, burns villages

    The Myanmar military is reverting to a strategy of massacres and scorched-earth tactics like the burning of villages as weapons of war, according to an AP investigation based on interviews with 40 witnesses, social media, satellite imagery and data on deaths.

  • Executive of the Year: Tony Xu, DoorDash CEO and co-founder

    He led the company to a blockbuster IPO in 2020 that raised $3.37 billion, but here's his vision for the future.

  • North Korea calls for troops' greater loyalty to Kim

    North Korea on Thursday urged its 1.2 million troops to unite behind leader Kim Jong Un and defend him with their lives, as the country celebrated the 10th anniversary of Kim’s ascension to supreme commander of the military. The anniversary comes as North Korea is holding a key multi-day political conference in which officials are expected to discuss how to address difficulties brought by the pandemic and long-dormant diplomacy with the United States. In a lengthy editorial, the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper said that North Korea's military commanders and soldiers must become an “impregnable fortress and bulletproof walls in devotedly defending (Kim) with their lives.”